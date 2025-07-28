Why Abu Dhabi Is the Perfect Place to Visit: From Desert Experiences to Mosques and More!
Abu Dhabi has something for everyone!
Whether you're visiting with your family, a partner or a solo trip, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which sits off the mainland on an island in the Persian (Arabian) Gulf, is the perfect place to travel to.
The location — which has direct flights from New York City to Abu Dhabi via Etihad Airways — offers something for everyone: whether you're chasing thrills, craving calm or looking to reconnect with nature and culture.
If you're an adventure lover, then head to the desert for dune bashing, sandboarding or camel riding — or explore the tranquil Jubail Mangrove Park with a sunrise kayaking session or full moon yoga.
If you want to immerse yourself in the culture, then visit the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the country's largest mosque and the key place of worship for daily Islamic prayers.
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — the Founding Father of the UAE — was the visionary behind the stunning mosque.
"He envisaged the creation of a welcoming and cultural haven that inspires people from all backgrounds," the description reads, per the Experience Abu Dhabi website. "Even the construction was a cultural collaboration. The grand structure was designed and built by skilled teams from all over the world, including 1,300 female artisans who hand-knotted the main prayer hall's carpet — the world's largest."
Then, make your way over to the Abrahamic Family House, which encompasses a mosque, a church and a synagogue.
Additionally, the presidential palace at Qasr Al Watan is a must-see. "The Presidential Palace invites the world to share our culture, knowledge and inspiring journey. Qasr Al Watan offers an enriching interactive journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship. Majestic and stunning, immersive and moving, a visit to the presidential palace of the Emirates grants an illuminating view of the region’s rich heritage and bright future," the website reads.
Emirates Palace, located on a private beach, is the epitome of luxury in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest.
For those that want to be immersed in the art scene, take a stroll through the Lourve Abu Dhabi, a universal space for culture, art and learning nestled in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District – a hub for art, heritage and creativity.
If you want to have an interactive experience, head to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which opened in April.
The multi-sensory museum intersects art, technology and nature and its white façade is made up of myriad panels.
“We came up with this shape that people cannot define, and that’s what makes it curious for people,” Tony Abi Gebrayel, managing partner of MZ Architects, the local firm that partnered with teamLab on the exterior architecture, said to CNN.
There's also Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Marina Circuit – where F1 legends take to the tracks each year – or the National Aquarium, one of the largest aquariums in the Middle East.
If you want some relaxation, Saadiyat Beach and the Abu Dhabi Corniche offer peaceful moments by the sea.
Abu Dhabi is having a moment because it has the perfect mix of culture, comfort and connection.
You can explore ancient forts and UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Al Ain in one day, visit local souks, watch traditional performances and expand your palette with a great meal!
From teamLab Phenomena and the Louvre Abu Dhabi to the National History Museum and the Zayed National Museum, the city is constantly evolving. The Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the world’s greatest concentrations of cultural institutions, fast becoming the center of global cultural exchange.
The hospitality in Abu Dhabi is top-notch, making you feel at home while discovering something new.
In Abu Dhabi, culture isn’t just something you see — it’s something you feel, connect with, and carry with you, which is also why visiting the desert, an integral part of the country, is not to be missed.
From thrilling dune drives to peaceful camel rides, to stargazing over a traditional Emirati meal, the desert offers space to reset and reflect. Glamping under the stars, trying local cuisine, or simply enjoying the stillness of the dunes — the desert invites you to slow down and find your pace.
Abu Dhabi is also a great destination that understands families, which is what inspired their "Kids Recommended" campaign, a unique campaign shaped by the voices of over 7,000 children and their parents from across the world including U.S. They asked kids what makes a holiday unforgettable, and the findings were clear: children want more than just rollercoasters — they crave adventure, freedom and shared moments with family.
In the U.S., 97 percent of kids said they want activities they can talk about with their friends, while 95 percent said they’re eager to try something completely new. Abu Dhabi delivers on both — whether it's exploring the mangroves by kayak, meeting superheroes at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, or stepping into the shoes of a zookeeper or race car driver for a day. In fact, 85 percent of kids want role-play-style adventures, and 91 percent said they want to explore somewhere that feels different from home.
The food scene is also not to be missed. Erth, a Michelin-starred restaurant, has an Emirati menu in a space that honors the land’s history, while Al Dhafra remains a long-standing local favorite for fresh seafood and home-style dishes served with genuine warmth.
Marmellata brings a playful, neighborhood vibe to the city’s dining landscape, tucked away in Mina Zayed with its retro interiors and feel-good Italian comfort food.
For international flavours, SUSHISAMBA offers skyline views with a bold blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisine; Zuma delivers modern Japanese elegance in the heart of the city; and Ryba invites diners to explore contemporary fine dining.
Whether it’s street food or a tasting menu, Abu Dhabi serves up flavour, creativity, and connection at every table.
If you're looking to paint the town red, Abu Dhabi’s nightlife is thriving. From live music to beachfront lounges and rooftop bars, there's plenty of ways to unwind after dark.
Abu Dhabi has been ranked the safest city in the world for nine consecutive years, making it perfect for families, solo travelers and groups alike.
There are incredible hotels and places to stay during your visit. Families can choose Yas Island for easy access to theme parks and waterfront fun. While Saadiyat Island, home to the iconic Saadiyat Cultural District, offers calm and culture, perfect for couples or art lovers.
For those looking for desert luxury, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara is a breathtaking retreat surrounded by towering dunes and the tranquillity of the desert. In the city, you’ll find elegant stays near the Corniche, such as the St. Regis Abu Dhabi or the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and properties like the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri near the Grand Mosque for a more peaceful city escape. From five-star luxury to charming boutique hotels, Abu Dhabi has something for every type of traveler.
In order to get over to the Middle East, Etihad Airways offers a seamless and comfortable journey from key U.S. cities directly to Abu Dhabi. With flights from key cities like New York, Chicago and Washington, and the newly launched direct service from Atlanta starting this July, it’s now even easier for American travelers to experience Abu Dhabi.
The expanded Zayed International Airport adds to the seamless arrival experience, offering modern facilities and efficient connections that reflect the hospitality of the city itself.
Abu Dhabi is a year-round destination, but the most popular time to visit is between October and April. During these months, you’ll enjoy mild temperatures, sunny skies and perfect weather for beaches, outdoor adventures and cultural festivals. Summer, meanwhile, is ideal for indoor fun with great seasonal offers on hotels, theme parks and family activities.
From cultural encounters and world-class attractions to peaceful escapes and adrenaline-pumping adventures, Abu Dhabi offers a range of diverse experiences!
