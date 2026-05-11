Accused Ian Watkins Killer Was 'Smug' and 'Laughing' After Fatal Jail Cell Stabbing: 'He Did Not Seem Bothered'
May 11 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
A prisoner who allegedly murdered predator Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins expressed bizarre behavior following the attack, jurors heard.
The disgraced rocker was fatally stabbed last October in his cell at a high-security prison in Wakefield, England, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offenses.
Rico Gedel, 25, is accused of killing Watkins, and is currently standing trial. A court heard statements from prison officers who described him as "smug" and "smirking" after the stabbing.
'A Smirk on His Face'
In Adam Laycock's statement, he recalled Gedel threatening to "do something" if he was moved to a different wing.
“Often this is the kind of threat prisoners make and often they do nothing to carry it out," he explained. “I knew Gedel would rather go to segregation than be moved to somewhere he didn’t want to be.”
He then reported seeing Gedel on the day of Watkins' death.
“I noticed Gedel was looking somewhat smug, and seemed to have a smirk on his face,” his statement read.
'Calm and Cold'
Patrick Wilson, an officer who searched Gedel when he was moved to his cell after the incident, said the accused murderer was laughing, per a report.
Wilson said: “He kept laughing, saying things like: ‘You guys are DST [the jail’s dedicated search team], this should be the highlight of the day.'"
Anthony Whiteside described Gedel as “calm and cold” throughout the search, adding that he “did not seem bothered about what had occurred."
His statement read: “(Gedel) said something like: ‘You’ll never find it," when asked about the weapon.
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'I Hope He Sleeps'
“He said things like: ‘I hope he sleeps’ and ‘I hope he goes to sleep’. It was clear he had hurt him," Whiteside's statement detailed. Bodycam footage corroborated his account.
Another prison officer, Andrew Chaplin, who spoke to Gedel through the door of his cell after the incident, recalled Gedel being “perky," and “laughing and joking” while talking about sports.
Chaplin claimed Gedel also told him, “If I’m going to do life for murder I’m going to make sure it’s worth it,” and said something like, “If I’ve killed him, you could be talking to someone famous.”
'Felt Like a Celebrity'
An officer from the segregation wing at HMP Long Lartin, where Gedel was transferred after Watkins’ death, said the accused killer seemed “proud of what had happened," declaring he “felt like a celebrity”.
Jurors heard how a makeshift knife was passed to another inmate, Samuel Dodsworth, and disposed of. It was later discovered in a prison trash cans.
In 2013, the former Lostprophets frontman was convicted of multiple severe child sexual offenses, including the attempted rape of a fan's baby.