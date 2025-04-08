Actress Dyan Cannon, 88, Admits She Has Multiple 'Friends With Benefits' and 'There's More to Come'
She's still got game!
While at the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday, April 6, Dyan Cannon revealed she's currently dating around and has a vibrant love life at 88 years old.
While the actress noted to a reporter that she's been seeing "somebody very special," she then confessed, "Several special [people] ... I have friends with benefits, yes."
The star also touched on her prior romance with the late Johnny Carson, whom she called "a special man."
"I've known a lot of special men. And there's more to come," Cannon declared.
Cannon married Cary Grant — who was more than three decades older than her — in 1961. They welcomed daughter Jennifer Grant, now 59, in 1966 before splitting up two years later. The actor died at age 82 in 1986.
The Oscar nominee detailed their rocky marriage in her 2011 memoir, Dear Cary: My Life With Cary Grant, where she admitted they had "fundamental problems" in their relationship.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I never knew what was going to set him off next, and when he wasn’t at work he trailed me around the house, listing my shortcomings," she recalled in the tome. "I didn’t place a coaster under my water glass. I parked my car in the driveway crooked. I shouldn’t be so friendly to the postman because he might get the wrong idea, or to the maid because it was good to keep a distance."
The mother-of-one admitted in an interview that it was "really challenging" when it came to "what to say and what not to say" in the book.
"Cary had so many people who loved him and I didn’t want to take the stars out of their eyes … [mine] disappeared for a while but, curiously, the stars are back in my eyes again," the Golden Globe winner spilled. "About four months ago I was going through my safe and I found some notes from him that were so adorable, and made me understand why I fell in love with him."
The blonde beauty went on to marry real estate investor Stanley Fimberg in 1985, but they parted ways in 1991.
Dyan's confession comes shortly after fellow actress Fran Drescher, 67, also admitted to playing the field.
"I have a little rotation," she shared with Page Six of dating around. "I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!"
People spoke to Cannon.