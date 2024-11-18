Adam Brody's Transformation Gallery: From Stunning Young Actor to Hunky Leading Man
2003
Adam Brody captivated everyone's hearts at the 2003 Fox Upfront event. In the previous year, he stole the spotlight when he began starring in the beloved TV show Gilmore Girls.
2004
Brody looked dapper in his formal outfit at the People's Choice Awards.
2005
After scoring a supporting role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Brody attended the film's premiere in California while rocking his gray suit and pants.
2006
Brody showed off his youthful glow at the Los Angeles premiere of Thank You for Smoking.
2007
For an event in Hollywood, Brody opted to wear a checkered coat paired with denim pants.
2009
The Lovelace actor was all smiles during a press conference for the movie Jennifer's Body.
2010
In 2010, Brody exuded his masculine charm, sporting a light-colored inner shirt and matching pants and coat at the Cop Out premiere.
2011
Brody attended the premiere of Scream 4 in Hollywood, Calif.
2012
The Seeking a Friend for the End of the World star captured everyone's hearts with his smile at the Damsels in Distress premiere.
2013
Brody looked happy at a movie premiere in North Hollywood. In the same year, he popped the question to Leighton Meester and married her in February 2014.
"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," he said of his wife during a 2023 appearance on the "Popcrushed" podcast. "That's when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after."
2014
The newly married man was spotted out and about after going to a gym in Los Angeles.
2015
For the Billy & Billie screening, Brody donned a gray cardigan, denim pants and brown suede shoes.
2016
The Promising Young Woman actor wore a gray blazer and light-colored shirt at a movie premiere.
2017
Brody looked charming when he was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2019
The uber-handsome actor appeared especially hot at the world premiere of Shazam!.
2023
Brody rocked his growing facial hair at an event in Los Angeles.
2024
Brody went for a different look at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.