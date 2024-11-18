or
Adam Brody's Transformation Gallery: From Stunning Young Actor to Hunky Leading Man

Source: MEGA

Leighton Meester's husband is captivatingly gorgeous!

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Adam Brody captivated everyone's hearts at the 2003 Fox Upfront event. In the previous year, he stole the spotlight when he began starring in the beloved TV show Gilmore Girls.

2004

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody looked dapper in his formal outfit at the People's Choice Awards.

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

After scoring a supporting role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Brody attended the film's premiere in California while rocking his gray suit and pants.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody showed off his youthful glow at the Los Angeles premiere of Thank You for Smoking.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For an event in Hollywood, Brody opted to wear a checkered coat paired with denim pants.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Lovelace actor was all smiles during a press conference for the movie Jennifer's Body.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2010, Brody exuded his masculine charm, sporting a light-colored inner shirt and matching pants and coat at the Cop Out premiere.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody attended the premiere of Scream 4 in Hollywood, Calif.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The Seeking a Friend for the End of the World star captured everyone's hearts with his smile at the Damsels in Distress premiere.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody looked happy at a movie premiere in North Hollywood. In the same year, he popped the question to Leighton Meester and married her in February 2014.

"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," he said of his wife during a 2023 appearance on the "Popcrushed" podcast. "That's when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after."

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The newly married man was spotted out and about after going to a gym in Los Angeles.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the Billy & Billie screening, Brody donned a gray cardigan, denim pants and brown suede shoes.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Promising Young Woman actor wore a gray blazer and light-colored shirt at a movie premiere.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody looked charming when he was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The uber-handsome actor appeared especially hot at the world premiere of Shazam!.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody rocked his growing facial hair at an event in Los Angeles.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brody went for a different look at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

