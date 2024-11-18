Adam Brody's Transformation Gallery: From Stunning Young Actor to Hunky Leading Man

Brody looked happy at a movie premiere in North Hollywood. In the same year, he popped the question to Leighton Meester and married her in February 2014.

"I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," he said of his wife during a 2023 appearance on the "Popcrushed" podcast. "That's when I saw her, and, yeah, I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after."