Before Their Years of On-Air Rivalry, Adam Levine Says He Instantly Liked Blake Shelton at Chance Meeting, Calling Him 'Awesome'

Adam Levine recalled meeting Blake Shelton for the first time and called him 'awesome.'

Adam Levine said he liked his longtime friend Blake Shelton from the start, before their on-air rivalry.

"When I first met Blake, it was at an NBC meeting, and it was the first meeting we all had, so it was us and a bunch of other people sitting around," Levine said, per Entertainment Now, ahead of The Voice Season 30 premiere.

"And afterward, I was like, 'That dude was awesome, who was that?'" he continued.

Levine then learned why Shelton was at the meeting.

"'That’s your co-star, Blake Shelton,'" Levine recalled. "I was like, 'No (expletive)!'"