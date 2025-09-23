Adriana De Moura Fails to Show Up for Julia Lemigova in 'RHOM' Season 7 Finale — Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek
Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Miami is going out with a bang!
In an exclusive sneak peek of the Season 7 finale of the hit Bravo show, which will air Thursday, September 25, tensions are high as Adriana De Moura skips out on Julia Lemigova's charity event.
Julia Lemigova Throws Charity Event
In the clip of the last episode before the reunion, Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola and Kiki Barth show up to Lemigova's philanthropic gathering.
"Thank you for coming to support me. I know you all have busy lives," Lemigova tells the women in attendance.
"Never too busy for you and your family and this cause," Nepola makes clear.
Adriana De Moura Doesn't Show Up to Julia Lemigova's Event
While Lemigova and De Moura got into a spat in the previous episode, their tight bond continues to be shaky as the "Feel the Rush" singer chooses not to attend the party, instead opting to rehearse for her performance at Stephanie Shojaee's holiday party.
"Sad not everybody could make it," Lemigova laments, prompting Nepola to interject, "I was going to ask you. So, what happened with the rest of the girls?"
"The girls that I did invite unfortunately couldn't make it," Lemigova explains. "Adriana is — as we speak now — practicing with the band."
Barth adds, "Adriana is expecting all of us to be there for her... very soon to watch her perform. She could do some magic, do something!"
"I hope one day Adriana and I will be in a real better place," Lemigova points out, while adding that they'd been "trying now for months" to move past the tension.
Alexia Nepola Says It's About 'Showing Up'
Nepola gives her take on De Moura skipping Lemigova's bash. "I don't think she's trying. Because if she was trying, she would have been here today and she's not. Your actions speak louder than words, but you have to show up," she said.
In a confessional, the Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar owner emphasizes, "Adriana just wanted Julia to be in misery with her and now Julia started finding her own friends within the group."
Kiki Barth Crushes on Martina Navratilova
Elsewhere in the preview, Barth admits to having a major crush on Lemigova's wife, Martina Navratilova.
"I don't know what it is, but I think it's something with her short [hair]cut," the Haitian-born star shares of the tennis superstar.
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each episode streams the next day on Peacock.