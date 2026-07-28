Adult Star Annie Knight Says Fans Who 'Used to Hate' Her Changed Their Minds After Reality TV Debut

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Adult star star Annie Knight said her appearance on reality series Turned On: Dirty S--- Money has dramatically changed how many people view her. The 29-year-old revealed fans who once criticized her are now reaching out with messages of support after getting to know her beyond her online persona.

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Fans Changed Their Minds

Source: Annie Knight The adult star said she hopes the series proves she's 'much more than just' a s-- worker.

Knight revealed she's been flooded with messages from viewers who admitted they had misjudged her before watching the show. "I've had so many messages from people saying, 'I'm not going to lie—I used to hate you, but after watching the show, I love you,'" she shared. The reality star said changing public perception was one of her biggest hopes when signing on to the series. "I also want s-- work to be more widely accepted; I'm much more than just that. I'm emotionally intelligent, I'm a good friend, and I genuinely try to be a good person," Knight said. She added, "I want people like Lily and me, who do more outrageous content, challenges, and stunts, to be accepted just as much as any other s-- worker. Hearing those messages makes me feel like we've achieved that goal."

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'Get the Cameras Rolling'

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight said 'a lot more drama' happens in Season 2.

While season one has come to an end, Knight promised viewers there is plenty more drama waiting if the show returns. "A lot more drama," she said when asked what fans can expect from Season 2. "Honestly, the second the cameras stopped rolling, the drama didn't stop. It's just been one thing after another," she added: "I keep messaging the producers saying, 'Get the cameras rolling.'"

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The Scene Fans Never Got to See

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight revealed a hilarious double-date scene was cut from the show.

Knight also revealed one of her favorite moments from filming never made it into the final cut. "There was also a double-date scene with Sammy, Lily, Henry and me that was hilarious," she said. "Even the producers were saying, 'This is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life.' I really wish that had made it into the show."

'Losing Friends Is Always Hard'

Source: Annie Knight The adult star said 'losing friends is always hard.'