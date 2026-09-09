or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > death
OK LogoNEWS

Adult Star Hunter Hardin Dies at 30 After Posting Goodbye Message: 'I Love You and I'm Sorry'

image of Hunter Hardin
Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM

Hunter Hardin shared a farewell message with his Instagram followers before his death at 30.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Adult Star Hunter Hardin, also known as burlesque performer LuLu LoveBottom, has died at 30 after sharing a farewell message with his followers on Instagram.

Hardin died on Monday, September 7, in an apparent suicide, according to a statement from his best friend and fellow burlesque performer Asura.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Hardin Shared a Farewell Message Before His Death

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of A fellow burlseque dancer and friend confirmed his death.
Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM

A fellow burlseque dancer and friend confirmed his death.

Hardin shared a photo on Instagram on Monday that said a goodbye message addressed to his followers.

"I love you and I'm sorry I was unable to make it to the end. Goodbye forever. Love, LuLu," the message read.

He captioned the post, "Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with."

Burlseque star Asura, who described themselves as Hardin's "best friend," later confirmed his death in the comments.

"His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics, but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him," Asura wrote. "Lulu has sadly passed away, and I'm so truly sorry to anyone that knew him."

Also in the comments, Hardin's roommate expressed that there would be a gathering in his honor on September 12.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM

Hunter Hardin was an adult content creator and burlesque performer known as LuLu LoveBottom.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Hardin's Best Friend Remembers His Impact

image of His best friend, Asura, shared a lengthy tribute about Hunter Hardin.
Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM

His best friend, Asura, shared a lengthy tribute about Hunter Hardin.

On Tuesday, September 8, Asura shared a lengthy tribute to Hardin alongside a series of photos of the pair.

"Never before, or since, have I met anyone that could light up a room like you could," Asura wrote.

"You've touched so many people's lives with such impact that you've spun entire communities through the love and positivity that you radiated," she continued, in part. "Your fearlessness was palpable. Your confidence and ambition constantly raised the bar for you, our community, and those you cherished."

Hardin had built a following through his work as an adult content creator and burlesque performer.

MORE ON:
death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Hardin Opened Up About His Life With Depression

image of Hunter Hardin opened up about his experiences with depression during a 2025 interview.
Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM

Hunter Hardin opened up about his experiences with depression during a 2025 interview.

Before pursuing burlesque, Hardin was a high school football player. In a March 2025 interview with Out Sports, he discussed the transition from athletics to performing.

"It allows me to identify my femininity with my masculinity. There's a lot of musculature to what I do. I'm oiled up, but I let myself express my femininity as well. It feels authentic and reflects the journey I saw for myself when I was younger," he said.

"I've dealt with a lot of depression in my life, and sports was relief from that. The gym, practice — I'll always be a fan because of that," Hardin added.

'A Lot of Darkness'

image of Hunter Hardin spoke about the inspiration behind his LuLu LoveBottom persona in a 2025 interview with 'Queerty.'
Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM

Hunter Hardin spoke about the inspiration behind his LuLu LoveBottom persona in a 2025 interview with 'Queerty.'

In an interview with Queerty in March 2025, Hardin discussed the inspiration behind LuLu and the contrasting elements he incorporated into the character.

"A lot of it has glitz and glamour and stuff for queer boys who want [to] be feminine," he expressed. "But there's also a lot of darkness, a lot of emo, Ethel Cain energy. That comes from a lot of pain and suffering. I'm a deep feeler, and I journal a lot. I tie a lot of vampire themes to things. I like to make things a little rough and then a little glitz and glam. I like the juxtaposition of the two. I think it fits my personality."

Hardin also reflected on the different sides of himself that came through in his performances.

"I'm a happy and bubbly person, and I also like to dance around and have some fun. But I've also been depressed," he said. "I'm happy now, and it's not something I'm shy about talking about. I like to use my art to express those feelings. A lot of it is pain and abandonment, a lot of suffering through romance. Things like that. I live in two different realms."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.