Adult Star Hunter Hardin Dies at 30 After Posting Goodbye Message: 'I Love You and I'm Sorry'

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Adult Star Hunter Hardin, also known as burlesque performer LuLu LoveBottom, has died at 30 after sharing a farewell message with his followers on Instagram. Hardin died on Monday, September 7, in an apparent suicide, according to a statement from his best friend and fellow burlesque performer Asura.

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Hunter Hardin Shared a Farewell Message Before His Death

Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM A fellow burlseque dancer and friend confirmed his death.

Hardin shared a photo on Instagram on Monday that said a goodbye message addressed to his followers. "I love you and I'm sorry I was unable to make it to the end. Goodbye forever. Love, LuLu," the message read. He captioned the post, "Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with." Burlseque star Asura, who described themselves as Hardin's "best friend," later confirmed his death in the comments. "His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics, but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him," Asura wrote. "Lulu has sadly passed away, and I'm so truly sorry to anyone that knew him." Also in the comments, Hardin's roommate expressed that there would be a gathering in his honor on September 12.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by LuLu LoveBottom (@lululovebttm) Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM Hunter Hardin was an adult content creator and burlesque performer known as LuLu LoveBottom.

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Hunter Hardin's Best Friend Remembers His Impact

Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM His best friend, Asura, shared a lengthy tribute about Hunter Hardin.

On Tuesday, September 8, Asura shared a lengthy tribute to Hardin alongside a series of photos of the pair. "Never before, or since, have I met anyone that could light up a room like you could," Asura wrote. "You've touched so many people's lives with such impact that you've spun entire communities through the love and positivity that you radiated," she continued, in part. "Your fearlessness was palpable. Your confidence and ambition constantly raised the bar for you, our community, and those you cherished." Hardin had built a following through his work as an adult content creator and burlesque performer.

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Hunter Hardin Opened Up About His Life With Depression

Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM Hunter Hardin opened up about his experiences with depression during a 2025 interview.

Before pursuing burlesque, Hardin was a high school football player. In a March 2025 interview with Out Sports, he discussed the transition from athletics to performing. "It allows me to identify my femininity with my masculinity. There's a lot of musculature to what I do. I'm oiled up, but I let myself express my femininity as well. It feels authentic and reflects the journey I saw for myself when I was younger," he said. "I've dealt with a lot of depression in my life, and sports was relief from that. The gym, practice — I'll always be a fan because of that," Hardin added.

'A Lot of Darkness'

Source: @LULULOVEBTTM/INSTAGRAM Hunter Hardin spoke about the inspiration behind his LuLu LoveBottom persona in a 2025 interview with 'Queerty.'