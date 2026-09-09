Adult Star Hunter Hardin Dies at 30 After Posting Goodbye Message: 'I Love You and I'm Sorry'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Adult Star Hunter Hardin, also known as burlesque performer LuLu LoveBottom, has died at 30 after sharing a farewell message with his followers on Instagram.
Hardin died on Monday, September 7, in an apparent suicide, according to a statement from his best friend and fellow burlesque performer Asura.
Hunter Hardin Shared a Farewell Message Before His Death
Hardin shared a photo on Instagram on Monday that said a goodbye message addressed to his followers.
"I love you and I'm sorry I was unable to make it to the end. Goodbye forever. Love, LuLu," the message read.
He captioned the post, "Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with."
Burlseque star Asura, who described themselves as Hardin's "best friend," later confirmed his death in the comments.
"His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics, but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him," Asura wrote. "Lulu has sadly passed away, and I'm so truly sorry to anyone that knew him."
Also in the comments, Hardin's roommate expressed that there would be a gathering in his honor on September 12.
Hunter Hardin's Best Friend Remembers His Impact
On Tuesday, September 8, Asura shared a lengthy tribute to Hardin alongside a series of photos of the pair.
"Never before, or since, have I met anyone that could light up a room like you could," Asura wrote.
"You've touched so many people's lives with such impact that you've spun entire communities through the love and positivity that you radiated," she continued, in part. "Your fearlessness was palpable. Your confidence and ambition constantly raised the bar for you, our community, and those you cherished."
Hardin had built a following through his work as an adult content creator and burlesque performer.
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Hunter Hardin Opened Up About His Life With Depression
Before pursuing burlesque, Hardin was a high school football player. In a March 2025 interview with Out Sports, he discussed the transition from athletics to performing.
"It allows me to identify my femininity with my masculinity. There's a lot of musculature to what I do. I'm oiled up, but I let myself express my femininity as well. It feels authentic and reflects the journey I saw for myself when I was younger," he said.
"I've dealt with a lot of depression in my life, and sports was relief from that. The gym, practice — I'll always be a fan because of that," Hardin added.
'A Lot of Darkness'
In an interview with Queerty in March 2025, Hardin discussed the inspiration behind LuLu and the contrasting elements he incorporated into the character.
"A lot of it has glitz and glamour and stuff for queer boys who want [to] be feminine," he expressed. "But there's also a lot of darkness, a lot of emo, Ethel Cain energy. That comes from a lot of pain and suffering. I'm a deep feeler, and I journal a lot. I tie a lot of vampire themes to things. I like to make things a little rough and then a little glitz and glam. I like the juxtaposition of the two. I think it fits my personality."
Hardin also reflected on the different sides of himself that came through in his performances.
"I'm a happy and bubbly person, and I also like to dance around and have some fun. But I've also been depressed," he said. "I'm happy now, and it's not something I'm shy about talking about. I like to use my art to express those feelings. A lot of it is pain and abandonment, a lot of suffering through romance. Things like that. I live in two different realms."
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