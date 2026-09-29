Adult Star Katy Hollick Reveals She Fell for 'Rude and Arrogant' Dolphin Trainer After Steamy Aquarium Romance

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Online content creator Katy Hollick fell for a dolphin trainer while completing an internship at an aquarium in Belgium. She initially thought Will was "rude and arrogant," but their workplace attraction eventually turned into a secret romance.

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Katy Hollick Had a Crush on a Dolphin Trainer

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick initially thought her dolphin trainer crush, Will, was 'rude and arrogant.'

Katy was studying animal care and completing her thesis on dolphins when she met Will. "I've always wanted to work with animals," Katy exclusively told OK!. "I've always kind of had this thing where I love dolphins, but I thought, you know, I'll never get to work with them." "When I went to do my internship, they actually had a job opening there," she said. "I was like, 'If that job is still open by the time I'm finished with my bachelor's degree, I'm going to apply for that and become a dolphin trainer.'" "Then the slot got filled by him," Katy revealed. The performer admitted: "I found him attractive. There was sexual tension, but I found him rude and arrogant." "I would ask him questions, and he would be like, 'I don't know. That's not my job. Ask your mentor.' I was like, 'Gosh, this guy's so annoying,'" she added.

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Things Started to Turn Steamy

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick admitted she found Will attractive while watching him train dolphins.

Will eventually caught Katy's attention while training the dolphins in his wetsuit. "He would go and train the dolphins, and he'd have his wetsuit half off," she confessed. "Because he's quite fit, I could see his muscles, and I found him very attractive." "I learned later that apparently he was only doing that to impress me," Katy continued. Will also told Katy he wanted to date an online content creator. "He was like, 'I'd love to date an OnlyF--- model,'" she explained. "I had nothing like that going on at the time, but I said, 'You know what? I've thought about doing that before.'" Katy was still in a relationship at the time, but eventually confessed she had a sexual dream about Will. "I said, 'You know, I had a dream about you last night. I dreamt that I was giving you a b------,'" she detailed. "He was like, 'What the f---?'"

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Katy Hollick and Will Started Seeing Each Other

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick confessed that she made out with Will in her car after she popped a tire.

After Katy became single, the pair finally made a move. When her car tire blew, Will biked over to help. "I kind of just felt his bicep because I wanted to feel his muscles," she revealed. "I was like, 'Okay, I just need to cop a feel here.' Then we basically kissed in the car and made out." "After work, we would wait until everyone left and we would have s-- in the car," Katy shared. They kept their relationship secret because they worried about their jobs, but coworkers eventually caught on. "He would make me tea at work during the break time, and we would sit and have a cup of tea together," Katy explained to OK!. "People were like, 'You guys are dating because you guys are drinking tea together.'"

Will Encouraged Katy Hollick's Online Career

Source: KATY HOLLICK Will encouraged Katy Hollick to launch an OnlyF--- account.