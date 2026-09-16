Adult Star Scarlett Jones Reveals How Stripping Helped Her Buy 2 Homes — Including One for Her Parents

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Scarlett Jones has opened up about how stripping helped fund her law degree before giving her the financial freedom to purchase two homes, including one for her parents. The adult content creator, who has built a following of more than 567,000 on Instagram, said her unconventional career gave her opportunities she never expected when she first started college.

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'This Is My Calling'

Source: SCARLETT JONES Scarlett Jones said she was 19 when she began stripping at a Sheffield, England club.

Jones was 19 when she decided to try stripping at a club in Sheffield, England. "I was a virgin when I started stripping and had been a very good Catholic girl until that point," Jones exclusively told OK!. "I was studying for a law degree, so dancing was completely different from the life I thought I was going to have. From the beginning, though, I felt comfortable, happy, and accepted," she shared. The experience quickly became more than a way to make money. "At school, we had nuns come in to talk about vocations and how you would receive a calling. This is my calling. What can I say?" Jones detailed.

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'Financial Freedom'

Source: SCARLETT JONES Scarlett Jones said stripping gave her financial freedom.

Jones quickly realized she could earn far more from stripping than she had expected. "I remember being about 21 and thinking that people on my university course might have to work for 15 years to earn what I was making," she said. "Having that financial freedom so young was incredible because it gave me choices I had never imagined growing up," the performer added. Jones shared an exciting financial milestone. "I bought my first home when I was around 22, which gave me an enormous amount of freedom and security," she exclaimed.

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Scarlett Jones Bought a Home For Her Parents

Source: SCARLETT JONES After moving on to OnlyF---, Scarlett Jones saved enough money to buy a house for her parents.

Jones' motivation to build financial security was also deeply connected to her upbringing in a working-class town in Derbyshire. "My parents weren't in poverty, but they never had much spare cash, and they worked incredibly hard for everything they had," she explained. "My dad worked 12-hour night shifts, and my mum had two jobs, so from a young age I felt responsible for helping them." "Rightly or wrongly, I felt as though I needed to find a way to get them into a better situation," she detailed. After eventually moving on to OnlyF--- and spending two years traveling, Jones was able to turn that childhood ambition into reality. "Later, while I was living off my OnlyF--- income, I bought my parents a house with money I had saved," Jones revealed. "It meant a great deal because helping them was something I had wanted to do since I was young."

'Women Are Pigeonholed'

Source: SCARLETT JONES Scarlett Jones also argued that 'women are pigeonholed' when it comes to work.