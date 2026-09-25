Has FX Renewed 'Adults' for Season 3? Everything to Know So Far After Season 2's Release

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FX's Adults left fans hanging as it closed out Season 2. The hit sitcom — which stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele — premiered all eight episodes of Season 2 on August 27. The latest installment shows "what it means to grow up with four other people strapped to your back," co-creator Ben Kronengold told Teen Vogue in June. Did Adults Season 2 just set the stage for what could come next? Here's what to know so far about whether there will be a third season of the sitcom.

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Will There Be an 'Adults' Season 3?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' has two seasons so far.

As of press time, Adults has not yet been renewed for a third season. Still, Kronengold and his wife, co-creator Rebecca Shaw, said they would like to continue exploring what lies ahead for the twenty-something friends if the series returns. "We have many, many plans," Shaw told Entertainment Weekly in August. Thiele and Innanen also shared their hopes for where their characters could go in a possible Adults Season 3. "They're gonna move to Idaho and have babies," Thiele joked to Swooon. Innanen later added, "It would be hilarious to have them open with them being an obnoxious couple... just way too much PDA. That's what I want."

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What Would 'Adults' Season 3 Be About?

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Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' Season 2 premiered on August 27.

With no Season 3 renewal in place, Adults has yet to receive an official logline. However, viewers can expect a potential installment to explore the group's shifting relationships, including Anton and Paul's new romance, Billie and Samir's secret hookup and Issa's possible new love interest. Kronengold added, "I think Ben Marshall's character, whose name is Colin, is someone I hope we haven't seen the last of because he's so funny and we have a lot more ideas for that kind of Brooklyn film bro type." The co-creators also teased the possibility of welcoming another housemate in Season 3. "There's a lot of bedrooms," Shaw pointed out, while Kronengold shared, "Also, we are aware that six is often the magic number for friend group comedies. We're always thinking about that kind of thing a lot."

When Could 'Adults' Season 3 Be Released?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' has yet to be renewed for a third season.