After the Weight Loss Boom, Skin Laxity Is Becoming the Next Aesthetic Conversation

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The GLP-1 era has changed more than waistlines. As medications tied to significant weight loss continue to reshape beauty and wellness culture, a new concern is showing up in dermatology and aesthetics offices: what happens to the skin after the weight comes off? Several high-profile celebrities like Serena Williams, Rebel Wilson, Lizzo and more have opened up about their experiences using GLP-1 medications. For many, the milestone of losing weight is coming with an unexpected second chapter. Faces may look slimmer, but skin can appear looser. Jawlines may feel less defined. Areas that once had more volume may start to look softer, lower or more lax. These dramatic weight-loss transformations are dominating headlines and social media feeds, and a new conversation is taking shape: what happens after the weight comes off? It is a shift celebrity doctors are increasingly hearing from their patients who are looking to feel more finished in their weight-loss results. As conversations around weight loss, wellness and body confidence continue to evolve, demands aimed at addressing post-transformation skin concerns are increasingly becoming part of the beauty and self-care discussion. That's one reason treatments like ellacor by Cytrellis are attracting attention, offering a different approach to addressing skin laxity. Cytrellis describes ellacor as the first and only minimally invasive technology designed to remove excess skin without surgery or scars, creating what it calls a new category in aesthetics: true nonsurgical, scarless skin removal.

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The company’s “Stop the Drop” message is aimed at a broad lifestyle reality: sagging or loose skin can follow major weight loss, pregnancy, aging or other body changes, and patients are looking for options. “As GLP 1 use continues to surge, we are now dealing with a skin laxity epidemic,” says Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Arash Moradzadeh. “Patients are noticing loose skin and crepey skin texture, and ellacor is the ideal treatment for this type of skin laxity on the face and body. We are physically removing tiny columns of skin without visible scarring which results in significant improvements in skin quality and laxity without any disruption in daily activities.” The ellacor system is a minimally invasive treatment that uses Micro-Coring Technology designed to remove small micro-cores of excess skin without surgery. Unlike treatments that rely primarily on heat or add volume to compensate for laxity, ellacor uses proprietary hollow needles to physically remove tiny portions of skin while also triggering the body’s natural regenerative response. The goal is firmer, smoother, tighter-looking skin with natural-looking results. According to a recent McKinsey report cited by Cytrellis, 63% of GLP-1 users seeking aesthetic treatments are entirely new to the aesthetics market, with skin laxity among the leading reasons patients are booking appointments. That means a large group of people who may never have considered cosmetic treatments before are now trying to understand what options exist beyond filler, surgery or traditional skin-tightening procedures.

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Source: SUPPLIED