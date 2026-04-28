'Ageless' Jordan Brewster Celebrates 46th Birthday in Cheeky Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jordana Brewster is ringing in her 46th birthday in a cheeky bikini. "Just jump in!" Brewster, 46, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 26, showing herself running toward the shoreline and leaping into the ocean in a barely-there swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordana Brewster Stuns in Barely-There Swimsuit

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster showed off her figure in a string bikini on her 46th birthday.

In the short clip, the Fast and the Furious actress can be seen wearing tiny white triangle bottoms and a coordinating string top as she ran into the waves hand in hand with her husband, Mason Morfit. "Don't overthink it man," the actress wrote in a text overlay in the video. "Just get in. Don't overthink it. You're going in anyways. Just get in."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Obsessed With Jordana Brewster's 'Ageless' Apperance

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster's husband, Mason Morfit, was on deck to celebrate the milestone.

"Jordana you are ageless! You only improve with time," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Happy Birthday Jordana Brewster. You look amazing, wishing you a beautiful year full of love, success, and happiness. You truly deserve all the best love you." "The beach is always my kind of place! Swimming is my favorite," a third chimed in. "Also, have a great rest of your birthday Jordana! We love you dearly and you're still young and beautiful no matter what age you turn 😍 ❤️ ⛱️ 🎂 🥳 🎉."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jordana Brewster Married Mason Morfit in September 2022

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit tied the knot in September 2022.

Brewster and Morfit, 47, have been married since September 2022. The pair initially met during a business lunch, when the actress was still married to her then-husband Andrew Form. After Brewster split from Form, 57, after 13 years of marriage, she reconnected with Morfit in 2020. Brewster shares two sons, Julian and Rowan, with Form and coparents Morfit's four children.

Jordana Brewster Opened Up About Motherhood

Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster shares two children with her ex-husband, Andrew Form.