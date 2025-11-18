or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Renee Zellweger
NEWS

Aging Renée Zellweger, 56, 'Looks Different' in New Photos of Her 'Natural Face': Expert

split photo of Renee Zellweger
Source: mega

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon explained why Renee Zellweger doesn't look the way she used to.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Renée Zellweger continues to be a household name, but she looks a bit different than she once did.

The famous actress, best known for her role in the Bridget Jones film franchise, appeared in London's Leicester Square on Monday, November 17, for the unveiling of a statue of the iconic character.

Zellweger, 56, looked noticeably different, with less plumpness to her skin and lips than when she starred in the first movie in 2001 at age 32.

This is what happens with age, explained Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn.

"She is getting older and she is losing collagen in her face, which may make her features appear more slender," the expert told an outlet. "Overall, she looks fantastic for a woman in her fifties and it's nice to see a natural face."

image of Renée Zellweger's face has noticeably changed over the years.
Source: mega

Zellweger's changing face has been the subject of headlines over the past decade.

The Jerry MaGuire star's looks were criticized in a 2016 piece by Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman titled, "Renee Zellweger: If She No Longer Looks Like Herself, Has She Become a Different Actress?"

Zellweger responded to the story with an op-ed she penned for The Huffington Post titled "We Can Do Better."

image of Renee Zellweger penned an op-ed for 'The Huffington Post' in 2016 in which she confirmed she had eye surgery.
Source: mega

The Chicago actress wrote, "Not that it’s anyone’s business, but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes. This fact is of no true import to anyone at all."

She continued, writing, "Maybe we could talk more about why we seem to collectively share an appetite for witnessing people diminished and humiliated with attacks on appearance and character and how it impacts younger generations and struggles for equality."

image of Renee Zellweger's changing face has been the subject of headlines over the past decade.
Source: mega

Rose McGowan also came to Zellweger's defense, blasting Gleiberman in her own piece for The Hollywood Reporter.

The Charmed alum wrote, "Renee Zellweger is a human being, with feelings, with a life, with love and with triumphs and struggles, just like the rest of us."

"How dare you use her as a punching bag in your mistaken attempt to make a mark at your new job," she added.

image of 'She is getting older and she is losing collagen in her face,' Dr. Kahn told an outlet.
Source: mega

Another another plastic surgeon commented on Zellweger's appearance earlier this year.

Dr. Mark Solomos told an outlet, "First of all I want to say that I think Renee gets quite a hard time over her looks and what she may have had done, I personally think she looks great!"

"Yes, of course, we can all see that her face has changed somewhat...but the main reason for this is that she has lost weight and as she’s got older her face has got thinner," he explained.

"I suspect she has had an eyelid lift (blepharoplasty) as the eyes are far less hooded now," he continued. "Not sure about the lower... she may have had lasers for tightening."

