NEWS Aimee Lou Wood & Patrick Schwarzenegger Reunite for High-Energy Venmo Campaign: 'You Can Venmo This, You Can Venmo That' Source: VENMO

Venmo just dropped its most vibrant campaign yet—and it’s got everyone singing along. In a bold move to spotlight its new debit card perks and checkout features, the social payments giant has reunited White Lotus dynamic duo Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger in a campaign that’s as catchy as it is clever. The ad is set to a playful reimagining of the iconic 90s rap hit “The Choice is Yours” —now transformed into the anthem: “You Can Venmo This, You Can Venmo That.” The spot features Wood and Schwarzenegger effortlessly paying for everything—groceries, records, hats, rideshares, you name it—with Venmo. Whether they’re shopping online or tapping their phones in-store, the message is loud and clear: Venmo isn’t just for splitting brunch anymore.



“Everybody I know uses Venmo. For splitting costs for dinners, concert tickets and vacations so I had to get Aimee Lou on board to make her life easier,” says Schwarzenegger. “As an entrepreneur I’m really serious about my ‘rewards game,’ so it’s a win I can earn cash back when I pay with the Venmo Debit Card. I love a rewards hack.” Wood, meanwhile, gave the campaign her signature cosmic twist. “Hanging out with my lovely friend, Patrick, I quickly found out that Venmo is a go-to way for people in the States to send money to friends, but it's so much more than that,” says Wood. “As an Aquarius, I tend to be quite clever with money, so I love that you can earn some serious cash back when you spend your balance with the Venmo Debit Card – thatmeans another astrology reading for me!” “Not only does Venmo deliver best-in-class peer-to-peer payment experiences, but we're transforming from a payments app into a full-service commerce experience for users to spend their balance on everything, in-store and online,” said Diego Scotti, EVP, General Manager – Consumer Group.



