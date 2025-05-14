Book a Celeb-Hosted 'Experience' With Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Mahomes and More Through Airbnb
If you've ever wanted to hang out with a celebrity, now is your chance!
On Tuesday, May 13, Airbnb announced they are teaming with some A-listers to offer a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to spend time with them in an intimate setting as part of a way to enhance your next trip.
Enter: AirBnb Services, AirBnb Experiences, and AirBnb Originals, which include opportunities to become an “Otaku Hottie" with Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles.
Through the app, users can nerd out on anime with the rapper in her Otaku Hottie Quest. “You know I love a good cosplay moment,” the singer says in the description of her Airbnb experience. “My passion for anime has always been front and center, even in my music. It’s more than entertainment, it’s a way to express different sides of myself, shape-shifting into whoever I want to be — and I want that for you, too! But to activate your inner Otaku, you gotta earn it. Complete my Otaku Hottie quest to unlock a whole new persona.”
If you're a football fan, you may be able to spend a Sunday with Patrick Mahomes, learning how to play football as you enjoy some Kansas City barbecue.
There's also a Short n' Sweet set with Sabrina Carpenter, which includes a day of glam, dancing and espresso.
Colombian singer Karol G writes: “Come visit me in my hometown where I’ll show you one of my favorite places in the world.”
If that's not your vibe, there's other options, too, especially if you're traveling around the world. Users can learn how to make a divine pastry at the renowned French Bastards bakery with chef Raphaelle Elbaz or play beach volleyball with Olympian Carol Solberg on Rio de Janeiro’s Leblon Beach.
The celebrity bookings are part of the expanded Airbnb Experiences section, which now includes tours, outings and events “hosted by locals who know their city best.”
The company announced they're launching experiences in 650 cities around the world. If you want to book a food tour, enjoy a cooking class, shop, workout or just get a facial, the options are endless.
Instead of traveling like a tourist, you can purchase a service, which is vetted by hosts.
Additionally, there's Airbnb Services — "incredible services to make your stay more special," the description reads. "We’re launching with 10 categories in 260 cities, with new offerings and locations dropping regularly in the Airbnb app."
The description adds: "Airbnb Services are vetted for quality through an evaluation of expertise and reputation. Services hosts have an average of 10 years of experience, have completed Airbnb’s identity verification process, and are required to submit relevant licenses and certifications. Many hosts are renowned in their fields — including chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, award-winning photographers, and elite trainers."
“People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Now, we’re giving you the best of both worlds — amazing homes with services that make them even more special.”
Each experienced can be reserved within the app — but act fast, as it's bound to book quickly!
Starting now, experienced professionals can apply to become Airbnb Services hosts. It’s a new way to share your expertise and grow your business — apply now at Airbnb.com/host/services.