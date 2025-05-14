Book a Celeb-Hosted 'Experience' With Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Mahomes and More Through Airbnb

Through the app, users can nerd out on anime with the rapper in her Otaku Hottie Quest. “You know I love a good cosplay moment,” the singer says in the description of her Airbnb experience. “My passion for anime has always been front and center, even in my music. It’s more than entertainment, it’s a way to express different sides of myself, shape-shifting into whoever I want to be — and I want that for you, too! But to activate your inner Otaku, you gotta earn it. Complete my Otaku Hottie quest to unlock a whole new persona.”

If you're a football fan, you may be able to spend a Sunday with Patrick Mahomes, learning how to play football as you enjoy some Kansas City barbecue.

There's also a Short n' Sweet set with Sabrina Carpenter, which includes a day of glam, dancing and espresso.

Colombian singer Karol G writes: “Come visit me in my hometown where I’ll show you one of my favorite places in the world.”