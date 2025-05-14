or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Living > Megan Thee Stallion
OK LogoLIVING

Book a Celeb-Hosted 'Experience' With Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Mahomes and More Through Airbnb

Photo of Patrick Mahomes, Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Adrienne Raquel; Brian Finke

You can now book a celeb-hosted 'experience' with Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Mahomes and more!

By:

May 14 2025, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

If you've ever wanted to hang out with a celebrity, now is your chance!

On Tuesday, May 13, Airbnb announced they are teaming with some A-listers to offer a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to spend time with them in an intimate setting as part of a way to enhance your next trip.

Enter: AirBnb Services, AirBnb Experiences, and AirBnb Originals, which include opportunities to become an “Otaku Hottie" with Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
airbnb megan thee stallion patrick mahomes experience
Source: Adrienne Raquel

You can nerd out with the singer in her Otaku Hottie Quest!

Article continues below advertisement

Through the app, users can nerd out on anime with the rapper in her Otaku Hottie Quest. “You know I love a good cosplay moment,” the singer says in the description of her Airbnb experience. “My passion for anime has always been front and center, even in my music. It’s more than entertainment, it’s a way to express different sides of myself, shape-shifting into whoever I want to be — and I want that for you, too! But to activate your inner Otaku, you gotta earn it. Complete my Otaku Hottie quest to unlock a whole new persona.”

If you're a football fan, you may be able to spend a Sunday with Patrick Mahomes, learning how to play football as you enjoy some Kansas City barbecue.

There's also a Short n' Sweet set with Sabrina Carpenter, which includes a day of glam, dancing and espresso.

Colombian singer Karol G writes: “Come visit me in my hometown where I’ll show you one of my favorite places in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement
airbnb megan thee stallion patrick mahomes experience
Source: Brian Finke

You can eat BBQ with Patrick Mahomes!

Article continues below advertisement

If that's not your vibe, there's other options, too, especially if you're traveling around the world. Users can learn how to make a divine pastry at the renowned French Bastards bakery with chef Raphaelle Elbaz or play beach volleyball with Olympian Carol Solberg on Rio de Janeiro’s Leblon Beach.

Article continues below advertisement

The celebrity bookings are part of the expanded Airbnb Experiences section, which now includes tours, outings and events “hosted by locals who know their city best.”

The company announced they're launching experiences in 650 cities around the world. If you want to book a food tour, enjoy a cooking class, shop, workout or just get a facial, the options are endless.

Instead of traveling like a tourist, you can purchase a service, which is vetted by hosts.

Article continues below advertisement
airbnb megan thee stallion patrick mahomes experience
Source: Adrienne Raquel

Megan Thee Stallion said she loves a good 'cosplay moment.'

MORE ON:
Megan Thee Stallion

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, there's Airbnb Services — "incredible services to make your stay more special," the description reads. "We’re launching with 10 categories in 260 cities, with new offerings and locations dropping regularly in the Airbnb app."

The description adds: "Airbnb Services are vetted for quality through an evaluation of expertise and reputation. Services hosts have an average of 10 years of experience, have completed Airbnb’s identity verification process, and are required to submit relevant licenses and certifications. Many hosts are renowned in their fields — including chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, award-winning photographers, and elite trainers."

Article continues below advertisement

“People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Now, we’re giving you the best of both worlds — amazing homes with services that make them even more special.”

Article continues below advertisement
airbnb megan thee stallion patrick mahomes experience
Source: Sela Shilon

Each experienced can be reserved within the app.

Article continues below advertisement

Each experienced can be reserved within the app — but act fast, as it's bound to book quickly!

Article continues below advertisement
airbnb megan thee stallion patrick mahomes experience
Source: Paz Olivares-Droguet

Ride a horse in Peru or hang out with a chef in Paris — the options are endless!

Starting now, experienced professionals can apply to become Airbnb Services hosts. It’s a new way to share your expertise and grow your business — apply now at Airbnb.com/host/services.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.