Alabama Barker Got Her Security Fired After Sneaking Out to L.A. House Party and Ignoring Famous Dad's Strict Curfew

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Alabama Barker got real about growing up in Hollywood and how she got her security detail fired when she stayed out past her curfew. "There was one night [with] me and Landon, we’re like, ‘We’re just gonna say f--- it and we’re gonna stay past our curfew. And we’re just not going to get in trouble,'" Alabama, 20, said in an interview posted on Wednesday, July 8, as she reflected on sneaking out with her brother, Landon Barker.

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Alabama Barker Reveals Her Former Curfew

Source: MEGA Alabama Barker said her curfew was 11:30 p.m. 'sharp.'

Alabama explained that the curfew given by dad Travis Barker was 11:30 p.m. "sharp." "This is like 2020, L.A. house parties are like going up. So we’re going to this fire a-- party, and at this point it’s like looking over the hills, and there are like 200 people there," she explained. "Me and Landon are having the time of our lives. We look at security, well, we're not leaving."

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Alabama Barker Confessed Her Security Team Was Fired

Source: MEGA Alabama Barker revealed her phone was taken away and she was grounded for two weeks following the incident.

The California native revealed they got home around 2 a.m., and their late-night adventure resulted in their phones being taken away and a two-week grounding. As for the security detail that accompanied them, Alabama revealed they were ultimately fired. "We would be disciplined for so long to the point where we wouldn't even get to see security," she continued. "So it didn't really matter."

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Inside Alabama Barker's Family Life

Source: MEGA Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were first romantically linked in late 2020.

Kourtney Kardashian had not become part of Travis' life yet when the moment took place, as the pair didn't start dating until late 2020. Travis, 50, shares Landon, 22, and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He's also a father to her daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from a previous relationship. The former Miss USA, 51, and "11 Minutes" musician split in August 2006 after two years of marriage. Though the couple briefly reconciled following Travis' 2008 plane crash, they finalized their divorce that same year. Alabama has spoken out about the periods of estrangement with her mother over the years, claiming in 2021 that Moakler had been absent from her life. "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" Alabama wrote at the time. "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day [because] mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Shanna Moakler Speaks Out on Estrangement

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker welcomed Alabama Barker in December 2005.