Alan Cumming Apologizes to BAFTAs Audience After John Davidson's Mid-Show Slur

Source: MEGA; CNN

Alan Cumming addressed the BAFTAs audience after Tourette advocate John Davidson shouted expletives.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

It was an emotional — and unexpected moment — at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

Host Alan Cumming paused the ceremony after Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson shouted expletives — including a racial slur — from the audience during the live show in London on Sunday, February 22.

Source: @Phil_Lewis_/X
image of Alan Cumming hosted the 2026 BAFTAs.
Source: MEGA

Alan Cumming hosted the 2026 BAFTAs.

Davidson, 54, was attending the awards to represent the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear, a movie based on his life and his experience living with Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary verbal and physical tics. He first began showing symptoms at age 12.

Before the ceremony began, the stage manager introduced Davidson to the audience and warned attendees they might hear some “involuntary noises or movements” during the evening, according to Variety.

image of John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, shouted during the show.
Source: CNN

John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, shouted during the show.

During the show, Davidson shouted out several times. As actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for Best Visual Effects, he yelled a racial slur.

At another point, he could be heard shouting, “Shut the f--- up,” during a speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt. Later, as the winners of Best Children’s and Family Film accepted their award, he yelled, “F--- you.”

Cumming, 61, quickly addressed the audience, reminding them why Davidson was there in the first place.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background,” Cumming said. “This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

image of Alan Cumming explained the outbursts to the audience.
Source: MEGA

Alan Cumming explained the outbursts to the audience.

Later in the evening, the host spoke again, this time offering an apology to anyone who may have felt uncomfortable.

“Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight,” he said.

According to reports, Davidson appeared to leave during the second half of the ceremony.

image of Robert Aramayo portrayed John Davidson in 'I Swear.'
Source: MEGA

Robert Aramayo portrayed John Davidson in 'I Swear.'

Meanwhile, Robert Aramayo achieved a historic double win at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, winning both Best Leading Actor and the Rising Star Award for his acclaimed portrayal of Davidson in the biographical drama.

Davidson has previously spoken openly about how difficult the condition can be.

"Tourette's is such an awful condition that most of the time I don't want to be the centre of attention," he shared, per BBC. "I want to be able to walk down the street and not be noticed because I'm shouting or swearing."

Now 54, Davidson has chosen to step into the spotlight to raise awareness about Tourette syndrome, which, according to NHS statistics, affects about one in 100 school-aged children in the U.K.

His story is now being told through I Swear.

"I remembered John's story from the documentary," said the film's writer and director Kirk Jones. "It's incredibly sad but at times, also humorous. I couldn't think of a more extreme example of someone whose life over the last 40 years has encompassed incredible upset, tragedy and emotion."

