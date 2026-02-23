Alan Cumming Apologizes to BAFTAs Audience After John Davidson's Mid-Show Slur

Article continues below advertisement

It was an emotional — and unexpected moment — at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Host Alan Cumming paused the ceremony after Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson shouted expletives — including a racial slur — from the audience during the live show in London on Sunday, February 22.

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTA Film Awards



Source: MEGA Alan Cumming hosted the 2026 BAFTAs.

Davidson, 54, was attending the awards to represent the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear, a movie based on his life and his experience living with Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that causes involuntary verbal and physical tics. He first began showing symptoms at age 12. Before the ceremony began, the stage manager introduced Davidson to the audience and warned attendees they might hear some “involuntary noises or movements” during the evening, according to Variety.

Source: CNN John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, shouted during the show.

During the show, Davidson shouted out several times. As actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for Best Visual Effects, he yelled a racial slur. At another point, he could be heard shouting, “Shut the f--- up,” during a speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt. Later, as the winners of Best Children’s and Family Film accepted their award, he yelled, “F--- you.”

Cumming, 61, quickly addressed the audience, reminding them why Davidson was there in the first place. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background,” Cumming said. “This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Source: MEGA Alan Cumming explained the outbursts to the audience.

Later in the evening, the host spoke again, this time offering an apology to anyone who may have felt uncomfortable. “Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight,” he said.

According to reports, Davidson appeared to leave during the second half of the ceremony.

Source: MEGA Robert Aramayo portrayed John Davidson in 'I Swear.'

Meanwhile, Robert Aramayo achieved a historic double win at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, winning both Best Leading Actor and the Rising Star Award for his acclaimed portrayal of Davidson in the biographical drama.

Davidson has previously spoken openly about how difficult the condition can be. "Tourette's is such an awful condition that most of the time I don't want to be the centre of attention," he shared, per BBC. "I want to be able to walk down the street and not be noticed because I'm shouting or swearing."