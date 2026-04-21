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Alan Osmond Died at Age 76 With Heartbroken Wife Suzanne by His Bedside After Yearslong MS Battle

Photo fo Suzanne and Alan Osmond.
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond, the eldest of The Osmonds family music group, has died at age 76.

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April 21 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

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Alan Osmond took his last breathe with those nearest and dearest to his heart by his side.

The oldest member of The Osmonds family music group died at age 76 on Monday night, April 20, with his heartbroken wife of more than 50 years, Suzanne, and their eight sons surrounding his bedside.

According to a Salt Lake City news outlet, Alan passed away at 8:30 p.m. local time. While his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, he endured a yearslong battle with multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the neurological autoimmune disease in 1987.

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Alan Osmond Shared 'Final Meaningful Moment' With Brother Before Death

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Image of Alan Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987.
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987.

In a statement obtained by People, Alan’s brother, Merrill Osmond, confirmed, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many."

Merill, 72, continued, "Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words."

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Image of Alan Osmond's brother reflected on their final moments.
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond's brother reflected on their final moments.

Merill continued to reflect on his brother's passing in an emotional Facebook post, writing, "My dear friends, Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart.”

“He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled. In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear. He said, ‘Merrill, you and I worked side by side,'" he recalled. "We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.’ I want you to know, his request will be honored."

He continued, "My brother has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honor and peace. His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose.”

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Image of Alan Osmond helped write and compose 'One Bad Apple,' 'Crazy Horses' and 'Are You Up There?'
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond helped write and compose 'One Bad Apple,' 'Crazy Horses' and 'Are You Up There?'

Alan’s sad death comes 40 years after he retired from performing with The Osmonds after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Alongside his brothers Merrill, Wayne, and Jay, Alan helped write and compose the musical group’s top hits — including “One Bad Apple,” “Crazy Horses,” and “Are You Up There?”

Alan is survived by his wife, Suzanne, whom he tied the knot with in 1974, sons Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Alan Osmond Mentioned Reuniting With His Late Brother Shortly Before Passing

Image of Alan Osmond's wife and their eight sons were by his bedside when he died.
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond's wife and their eight sons were by his bedside when he died.

He is also survived by brothers Virl, Tom, Merrill, Jay, Donny and Jimmy, as well as his sister, Marie.

Alan’s parents, George and Olive Osmond, and his brother Wayne, had died prior to his passing.

According to a press release regarding his death, Alan reportedly made a recent comment about someday reuniting with his late sibling

“We still have a lot of work to do together — there is much catching up to keep us busy for a very long time," he expressed of Wayne, who died on January 1, 2025, at age 73 after suffering a stroke.

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