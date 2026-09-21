Alan Ritchson Reveals Alleged Extortion Plot Led to Suicide Attempt: 'I Was Depressed for the First Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Ritchson is opening up about a period he describes as one of the darkest stretches of his life. "I'm a suicide survivor," he revealed during a recent appearance at FAN EXPO Canada. He also opened up about the alleged extortion plot that he said pushed him to a breaking point.

Article continues below advertisement

The Alleged Threat Came From a Former Business Partner

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson said a woman tried to blackmail him.

According to Fox News, Ritchson said a former industry colleague threatened to accuse him of rape if she didn't do as she asked. "I was like in my mid-30s. I was depressed for the first time, and I was depressed because I had done everything right," Ritchson claimed. He said the trouble started after a disagreement with the person in question. "I had a falling out with a business partner that threatened to… if I didn't go up to her hotel room, at the Hotel du Cap in Cannes when I was selling a film there, great success for her company that I was running, that she would call TMZ and tell the reporter that I raped her in Cannes, and she would ruin my life," he said. Ritchson did not reveal the woman's identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Ritchson Refused to Back Down

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson refused to meet the woman even after the threat.

Rather than meet her at the hotel, Ritchson said he chose to fight the alleged threat head-on. "So it was like, she was blackmailing me to come up, and I was like, 'No, I'm not doing that.' I didn't want to do that," he recalled. He hired a litigator and ultimately resolved the legal dispute. However, the victory felt hollow. "I ended up winning a settlement, but I didn't win anything because what I was left with was this uncertainty about what happens in life when you do good, you know, and like when you try your hardest," Ritchson spilled.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Fallout Cost Him Financially and Emotionally

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson decided to hire a litigator to confront the threat.

Ritchson said the business partnership had already taken a toll before things escalated to blackmail. "I lost everything in that relationship; she was a billionaire, and she actually tanked every bit of our business and cost me a lot, and also the threat of that looming over my head – I hired a litigator to fight back and make sure that couldn't happen," he shared, noting it left him feeling "really broken and depressed."

Ritchson Has Built a Career in Action Roles

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson has played multiple roles across film and television.