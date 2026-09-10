Alanis Morissette Says She 'Dipped Into Psychosis' and Faced 'Off the Charts' Rage During Postpartum Depression Struggles

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Alanis Morissette has once again opened up about dealing with postpartum mental health issues. The Canadian singer recently sat down with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she spoke candidly about her "harrowing" experiences becoming a mother three times over.

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Alanis Morissette's 'Postpartum Activity'

Source: CALL HER DADDY/YOUTUBE The singer spoke to Alex Cooper about postpartum mental health.

"I had — I call it postpartum activity, because it's not just depression," the "Ironic" singer told Cooper. "Depression on its own... and if you've had a history of depression, and then from my experience, each postpartum depression gets increasingly harder. I just wanted to meet my kids, though, so badly, so I kept going. But basically, I became another person." She said she "dipped into psychosis" after the birth of her youngest child in 2019. "All the hormones are all over the place, and so there's some version of menopausal flux, combined with depression, invasive thoughts that are so harrowing. Terrible. Ceaseless," she said. "Invasive thoughts, anxiety, depression, rage. Off the charts. I felt completely out of control."

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How She Coped

Source: CALL HER DADDY/YOUTUBE Morissette didn't have a real coping strategy at the time.

Unfortunately, the star couldn't access the kind of help she needed. "I didn't [make sense of the experience]," she told Cooper. "I reached out to so many therapists, and all due respect ...One well-meaning therapist said, 'Sweetheart, when it gets really bad, just put your hands over your eyes like this," she shared, miming covering her eyes with her hands. "And I was like, '...OK.'" "I spoke with a lot of really, really smart, supportive postpartum support peeps, and it was still really, really, really, really, really, really hard," Morissette noted.

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Alanis Morissette Isn't Prepared to Stay Silent

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Source: MEGA Morissette wants to make the unspoken spoken.

Cooper brought up the fact that Morissette had previously said she'd tried to "white-knuckle" her way through postpartum. "Welcome to Generation X," the "You Outta Know" singer said glibly. "Gen X does it. But also women do it," she continued. "This invisible load thing, it's not going to be invisible anymore. We're making it visible." Referring to what women do every day that goes unnoticed, she added, "Let's name it."

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Source: CALL HER DADDY/YOUTUBE

What She Said About Postpartum in the Past

Source: @ALANIS/INSTAGRAM Alanis Morissette's husband and three children.