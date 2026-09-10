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Alanis Morissette Says She 'Dipped Into Psychosis' and Faced 'Off the Charts' Rage During Postpartum Depression Struggles

Photo of Alanis Morissette opened up about postpartum mental health.
Source: CURTIS HILBUN / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Alanis Morissette opened up about postpartum mental health to Alex Cooper.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET

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Alanis Morissette has once again opened up about dealing with postpartum mental health issues.

The Canadian singer recently sat down with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she spoke candidly about her "harrowing" experiences becoming a mother three times over.

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Alanis Morissette's 'Postpartum Activity'

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Photo of The singer spoke to Alex Cooper about postpartum mental health.
Source: CALL HER DADDY/YOUTUBE

The singer spoke to Alex Cooper about postpartum mental health.

"I had — I call it postpartum activity, because it's not just depression," the "Ironic" singer told Cooper. "Depression on its own... and if you've had a history of depression, and then from my experience, each postpartum depression gets increasingly harder. I just wanted to meet my kids, though, so badly, so I kept going. But basically, I became another person."

She said she "dipped into psychosis" after the birth of her youngest child in 2019.

"All the hormones are all over the place, and so there's some version of menopausal flux, combined with depression, invasive thoughts that are so harrowing. Terrible. Ceaseless," she said. "Invasive thoughts, anxiety, depression, rage. Off the charts. I felt completely out of control."

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How She Coped

Photo of Morissette didn't have a real coping strategy at the time.
Source: CALL HER DADDY/YOUTUBE

Morissette didn't have a real coping strategy at the time.

Unfortunately, the star couldn't access the kind of help she needed.

"I didn't [make sense of the experience]," she told Cooper. "I reached out to so many therapists, and all due respect ...One well-meaning therapist said, 'Sweetheart, when it gets really bad, just put your hands over your eyes like this," she shared, miming covering her eyes with her hands. "And I was like, '...OK.'"

"I spoke with a lot of really, really smart, supportive postpartum support peeps, and it was still really, really, really, really, really, really hard," Morissette noted.

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Alanis Morissette Isn't Prepared to Stay Silent

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Photo of Morissette wants to make the unspoken spoken.
Source: MEGA

Morissette wants to make the unspoken spoken.

Cooper brought up the fact that Morissette had previously said she'd tried to "white-knuckle" her way through postpartum.

"Welcome to Generation X," the "You Outta Know" singer said glibly.

"Gen X does it. But also women do it," she continued. "This invisible load thing, it's not going to be invisible anymore. We're making it visible."

Referring to what women do every day that goes unnoticed, she added, "Let's name it."

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Source: CALL HER DADDY/YOUTUBE

What She Said About Postpartum in the Past

Photo of Alanis Morissette's husband and three children.
Source: @ALANIS/INSTAGRAM

Alanis Morissette's husband and three children.

The singer has been outspoken about her postpartum experience for many years.

"This time around, it's less depression, it's more anxiety and a little more of the compulsive, obsessive thoughts," she told CBS News in 2019, after welcoming her youngest kid. "I mean images that are horrifying, just a lot of times about safety about the people you love, your loved ones, your children … and then me just having to remind myself, 'Oh no, this is just postpartum depression swooping in again. Stop.'"

She added, "My survival strategy is to just push through ... and then I spoke with a professional who knew all about postpartum depression. And I asked her, 'Does this go away if I just white-knuckle through it?' 'No, it actually gets worse.' So as soon as I heard that, I thought, it can't get worse than this ... so then I went on medication right away."

Morissette is a mom to Ever, 14, Onyx, 10, and Winter, 7, whom she shares with her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway, per People.

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