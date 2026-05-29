Alaskan Bush People's Matt Brown Rumored to Have Taken 'His Own' Life After Spotted 'Floating Down a River,' Brother Bear Claims

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Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown is believed to be dead. His brother Bear Brown took to TikTok on Thursday, May 28, to raise concerns about his sibling potentially committing suicide.

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“Alright, I have some really bad news about Matt that I wanted to share with you guys,” Bear started. “I want to start off by saying I can’t confirm this is one-hundred percent true right now, but it is what I’m hearing. So, I’m being told that late last night, Matt took his own life. Like I said, I can’t confirm that’s true, but witnesses say he was seen in a river, at a river, or close to a river, and that he took his own life, and they saw him floating on the river.” The eyewitnesses called police, who have been searching to recover the body ever since. Bear was visibly emotional and placed his head in his hand as he delivered the news. “So far, it looks like it’s [Matt],” he expressed.

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Source: @bearthekingofextreme/TikTok Bear Brown was emotional about his brother's potential passing.

Bear revealed that Matt “has been struggling for a long time with alcohol and drugs and stuff,” and he has been particularly “worried” about him lately. “He has done a lot of stuff that people don’t even know about, and everyone thinks the family has shunned him and doesn’t want anything to do with him, but that’s not actually the case,” the reality star explained. “He didn’t want anything to do with the family. But every time Gabe sees him, he’s friendly with him. I have actually talked to him, and I try to just encourage him to stay on his path, to keep on the sobriety stuff.”

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When Was the Last Time Bear Brown Spoke to Matt?

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Source: @mattbrown511/Instagram Matt Brown struggles with addiction.

Bear recounted running into Matt at a Walmart and talking to him for a few minutes ahead of a trip to Florida. “That was the last time I saw him,” he said. “He called me after that, and he said that he had fallen off the wagon. I was like, ‘Well, get back on it, man. Everybody falls off. Get back on it. Go to rehab if you’ve got to. You’ve got this. You’ve fought it a lot before.’”

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Source: @bearthekingofextreme/Instagram Bear Brown wanted Matt to go to rehab.

Matt reportedly reverted to excessive drinking following a difficult breakup. “I never thought that Matt would’ve taken his own life, honestly,” Bear admitted. “I know that he’s had problems and his struggles and stuff like that, but I never thought he would take his own life.”

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Bear Brown Wanted Brother Matt to Go to Rehab

Source: @mattbrown511/Instagram Bear Brown said Matt 'blamed the family' for his issues.