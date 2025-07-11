Alessandra Ambrosio Scorches in Revealing Coverup During Ibiza Vacation With Boyfriend: Hot Photos

Ambrosio stunned in a thin, plunging yellow coverup with billowy sleeves. She accessorized with a gold shell necklace, Barton Perreira rimless aviators, a brown fedora and flip flops. The star swung a large, brown straw tote around her shoulder with a scarf tied on the handle that blew behind her as she explored the island.

Her man wore a white T-shirt, wide-rimmed hat and long necklace with a feather pendant. The couple posed for selfies, cuddled up on a day bed by the water and shared several smooches.

During her time in Cala Jondal, Ambrosio also snapped selfies from her hotel room, snacked on mini caviar bites, watched the sunset and took a stroll with her friend Maya Massafera.

"Ibiza days with the fam… summer has officially started on the magic island," the mom-of-two captioned her photo dump.