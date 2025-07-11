Alessandra Ambrosio Scorches in Revealing Coverup During Ibiza Vacation With Boyfriend: Hot Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio packed on the PDA with her new man in hot vacation snaps.
The supermodel, 44, smooched Buck Palmer by the beach during a romantic getaway in Ibiza on Thursday, July 10.
Ambrosio stunned in a thin, plunging yellow coverup with billowy sleeves. She accessorized with a gold shell necklace, Barton Perreira rimless aviators, a brown fedora and flip flops. The star swung a large, brown straw tote around her shoulder with a scarf tied on the handle that blew behind her as she explored the island.
Her man wore a white T-shirt, wide-rimmed hat and long necklace with a feather pendant. The couple posed for selfies, cuddled up on a day bed by the water and shared several smooches.
During her time in Cala Jondal, Ambrosio also snapped selfies from her hotel room, snacked on mini caviar bites, watched the sunset and took a stroll with her friend Maya Massafera.
"Ibiza days with the fam… summer has officially started on the magic island," the mom-of-two captioned her photo dump.
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Head Over Heels for Buck Palmer
The Victoria's Secret Angel fawned over her boyfriend at the Clarins ICONS event in March.
"We just love life to the fullest," she gushed. "We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life."
- Alessandra Ambrosio Is 'Looking Forward to Spending the Holidays' With Her New Boyfriend Buck Palmer: 'They’re Having a Wonderful Time Together'
- Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Shows Off Rock Hard Abs in Tiny Black Bikini During Vacation With Boyfriend Buck Palmer: Photos
- Alessandra Ambrosio Bares Her Cleavage in Sultry Snapshot From Tokyo: Hot Pics
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Alessandra Ambrosio and Buck Palmer Start Dating?
Palmer and Ambrosio confirmed their relationship in November 2024 with a sweet photo of her kissing him on the cheek.
"It’s only been a few weeks so it’s super new," a source revealed to an outlet at the time. "But they really like each other and are already IG official."
Ambrosio was previously engaged to Jamie Mazur from 2008 to 2018 and shares two children with the businessman: Anja, 16, and Noah, 13. Palmer married Ashley Hart in 2015 but got divorced in 2017.
Ambrosio maintains a good relationship with her kids and encourages them to embrace their natural beauty.
"I don’t wake up like the bombshell model that people usually see," she admitted at the Clarins event. "I wake up and my hair is all messy, my skin has no makeup, and I’m just Anja and Noah’s mom. Like, that’s it. And I love that too. I wouldn’t change that."