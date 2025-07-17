or
Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Topless as She Sunbathes in Skimpy Bathing Suit on Vacation: Hot Photos

alessandra ambrosio topless photos ibiza
Source: MEGA; @alessandraambrosio/ Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio went topless as she wore a skimpy red bikini set on her Ibiza getaway.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Alessandra Ambrosio is heating up Ibiza!

The 44-year-old Brazilian beauty gave fans a peek into her steamy summer getaway with boyfriend Buck Palmer. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in a tiny red crocheted bikini as she lounged poolside, soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

In one snap, Ambrosio laid on her stomach, ditched her bikini top and went completely topless under the rays, accessorizing with a jute cowboy hat. She also shared a close-up selfie showing off her glowing skin and tousled hair as she flaunted major cleavage.

image of Alessandra Ambrosio posed topless while vacationing in Ibiza.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/ Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio posed topless while vacationing in Ibiza.

“Vacaciones en #Ibiza,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The heat didn’t stop there as she took an outdoor shower surrounded by bamboo, showing off her toned backside to the camera.

image of The former Victoria's Secret angel flaunted her backside as she took a shower outdoors.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/ Instagram

The former Victoria's Secret angel flaunted her backside as she took a shower outdoors.

The supermodel also gave followers a peek at some romantic downtime with Palmer, sharing a sweet kiss and a cozy board game moment from their dreamy trip.

image of Alessandra Ambrosio sported a skimpy red crochet bikini.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/ Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio sported a skimpy red crochet bikini.

Of course, her fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Looking stunning queen ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another stated, “Simply stunning.”

“He’s a very lucky man ❤️,” someone added.

“Gorgeous angel🌟🌟,” a fourth gushed.

“Marvelous 💯,” another chimed in.

image of The supermodel's boyfriend, Buck Palmer, joined her on the trip.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/ Instagram

The supermodel's boyfriend, Buck Palmer, joined her on the trip.

This sizzling post comes just a few months after Ambrosio opened up about her romance with the Australian jewelry designer, revealing what makes their connection work.

“We just love life to the fullest,” she told Us Weekly in March. “We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life.”

Palmer was previously married to model Ashley Hart (sister of Victoria’s Secret star Jessica Hart) from 2015 to 2017.

Ambrosio, for her part, was once engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur, with whom she shares two kids: daughter Anja, 16, and son Noah, 12.

image of The Brazilian bombshell has two kids from her previous relationship.
Source: MEGA

The Brazilian bombshell has two kids from her previous relationship.

The beauty also keeps it real when it comes to being a mom.

“I don’t wake up like the bombshell model that people usually see,” she admitted. “I wake up and my hair is all messy, my skin has no makeup, and I’m just Anja and Noah’s mom. Like, that’s it. And I love that too. I wouldn’t change that.”

The model also reflected on how having kids changed her physique.

“Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can't," she told The Edit. "But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It's partly because I workout, whereas before I didn't, but also to do with the shape — it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did."

