Alex Haditaghi Is Taking A Bet On Greece

If you were to look at Alexi Haditaghi’s Instagram profile right now, you would see a man that seems to have more than most people could wish for. Photos of gorgeous traveling destinations, sophisticated homes, a loving family, a follower base that supports his philanthropist efforts, and, of course, exotic animals. However, behind Alex’s enviable lifestyle, there is much more than meets the eye.

Alex is widely known for his success as a serial entrepreneur in the real estate, mortgage, and fintech industries. Having been born in Iran, Alex moved to Canada with his mom and siblings as refugees when he was just a kid. Like most refugees, Alex’s family was forced to depend on others’ charity to make it in an unfamiliar land after leaving everything behind.

From a very young age, Alex understood the importance of hard work and just how hard it is to make it when the world seems to be against you. However, this didn’t stop him from working as a dishwasher while still in high school to help his family get a better life. With his savings, Alex would soon open a hot-dog stand, then launch his own listing site, and eventually, he would found what would become multibillion-dollar businesses in a matter of years.

Today, Alex is recognized as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and financiers in Canada. Alex’s financial services companies Radius Financial and Pacific Mortgage Group have also won multiple awards like the Canada’s Mortgage Lender of the Year in 2021 and 2002,2019 Best of Norwell Award and the 2020 MBA Opens Doors Foundation award, being recognized as the top mortgage bank out of 100+ by many organizations.