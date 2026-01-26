How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid for His Record-Breaking Taipei 101 Climb? 'Embarrassing Amount' Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Alex Honnold Climb Taipei 101?

Source: COREY RICH/NETFLIX Alex Honnold is known for his free solo ascents.

Alex Honnold triumphed in ascending Taipei 101, Taiwan's iconic skyscraper that once held the title of the world's tallest building. At 10:43 a.m. on January 25 local time, the free solo legend completed the ascent and stood on the 1,667-foot summit of the 101-storey tower. He was originally set to climb the building the day prior, but Netflix postponed the highly anticipated event due to weather. Honnold also posted an update, writing, "Sadly it's raining in Taipei right now so I don't get to go climbing today. But I've been really touched by all the support and well wishes from folks - hopefully the weather improves and I get an opportunity to climb the beautiful Taipei 101. Fingers crossed! Same time tomorrow on @netflix@netflixsports." Taipei 101 was the world's tallest building from its opening in December 2004 until Burj Khalifa dethroned it in 2009. It is currently the 11th-tallest structure in the world.

What Did Alex Honnold Say About His Climb of Taipei 101?

Source: Chong kok-yew/Netflix Alex Honnold scored his latest feat in Taiwan.

Before the live event, Honnold explained why he agreed to climb the skyscraper. "I'm sure viewers will probably be on edge watching this," he told Tudum. "I assume that most people will be sort of uncomfortable watching the whole thing. But I hope that viewers get a little bit of my joy from the experience — that they can appreciate the fun of it and the beauty of it, the scenery, just the whole experience. It's not just extreme sports — it's more." After reaching the urban landmark's peak, Honnold said the experience was "incredible." "You spend so long thinking about it and imagining that it's possible, but then to actually do it always feels different," he shared. Honnold also noted the biggest difference between climbing "something in the city" and "something in the middle of nowhere in nature" is that "[he] feels slightly more self-conscious getting off the ground." He continued, "There is something surreal about waiting for the light to change and crossing a crosswalk before jumping up to climb."

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid to Climb Taipei 101?

Source: Netflix Alex Honnold said he received an 'embarrassing amount' for his Taipei 101 climb.