Politics Bizarre Tears and Wild Claims: Alex Jones Laments Donald Trump's 'Epstein Cover-Up' in Emotional Breakdown Source: MEGA Alex Jones broke down emotionally while accusing Trump of covering up Epstein ties.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones broke down in tears while reacting to a recent memo from the Trump administration regarding Jeffrey Epstein. The memo asserted that a "systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.'"

Source: MEGA Alex Jones founded 'InfoWars,' which is known for spreading conspiracy theories.

"There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions," the memo stated, adding, "We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

In his reaction video, Jones speculated that the deep-sixed memo comes from a deeper conspiracy, claiming, "The CIA, with the Mossad and MI6, was running Epstein, and it was an official U.S. government operation, multinational."

The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad.



NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!



Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.” This is over the top sickening. pic.twitter.com/mudViXDfma — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 7, 2025 Source: @RealAlexJones/X

"This is the swamp winning," he said, questioning whether Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) uses this information to control the deep state or if they are overwhelmed by it. He added, "The evidence all points towards this being used to blackmail the deep state."

Source: @RealAlexJones/X On July 7, Alex Jones teared up in a video on X while reacting to the Epstein case.

Jones expressed his concerns further, saying, "I think clearly this is what [Elon] Musk learned about a few months ago, and it looked like he aged 10 years overnight, looked completely freaked out. And then I think the conscience had to come out and say what he said." He observed even staunch Trump supporters, like Catturd, showing signs of distress.

The emotional moment escalated as he suggested that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are suffering for their public loyalty to the administration. "I think you see them losing their souls on live TV," he lamented.

Source: MEGA Alex Jones said Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are being punished for backing the administration.

"I just got to the office, I'm going to go throw up actually," he confessed, visibly shaken. "This only happens every few years when something really, really bad happens. I mean, I'm physically gonna puke, probably right now. My mouth is watering right now because I have integrity."

Jones continued, expressing his deep disappointment: "I just really need the Trump administration to succeed, and to save this country, and they're doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this, tears my guts out."

He then blasted the left, saying, "They're all complicit. They're openly promoting pedophilia. We know they're pure evil. And they'll think it's all funny, 'Oh, look, Alex is sad. MAGA's tearing himself apart.' Your globalist masters literally want you to eat bugs and live in a 5G, 200 square foot coffin apartment."

Source: MEGA Alex Jones said he had to defend Donald Trump from constant lies, adding, 'Then this happens — I don’t even know what to say.'

Jones continued with a fiery tirade, calling out those who support the political left. "You're going against your own self-preservation serving this evil globalist system of Blackrock, and the New World Order, and Hakeem Jeffries, and all the rest of it," he said.

His frustration culminated as he declared, "I'm just processing this right now. I don't know on what planet Trump is doing all this good stuff in the real world, and still being demonized by the corporate media, and constant lies like 'Oh, there was no weather alert for flash floods in Texas by the National Weather Service.' There was the day before and over 500 times. It's just constant lies. I need to defend Trump, he's being lied about. And then this type of s--- happens, I don't even know what to say."

He emphatically condemned the situation, claiming, "The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad. NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!! Next the DOJ will say, 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.' This is over the top sickening."