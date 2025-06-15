Outrage Erupts After Senator Alex Padilla Forcibly Removed From L.A. Press Conference

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed by federal agents during a June 12 press conference in Los Angeles, sparking national outrage and raising concerns about civil rights and the treatment of elected officials.

Padilla claimed he attempted to question Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the recent military buildup in Los Angeles and controversial ICE raids. "I began to ask a question. I was almost immediately forcibly removed, forced to the ground and handcuffed," Padilla said.

"I was not arrested. I was not detained,” he continued.