Outrage Erupts After Senator Alex Padilla Forcibly Removed From L.A. Press Conference

Composite Photos Of Alex Padilla
Source: Mega; @krassenstein/X

Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed by federal agents during a June 12 press conference in Los Angeles, igniting bipartisan outrage.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Democrat Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed by federal agents during a June 12 press conference in Los Angeles, sparking national outrage and raising concerns about civil rights and the treatment of elected officials.

Padilla claimed he attempted to question Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the recent military buildup in Los Angeles and controversial ICE raids. "I began to ask a question. I was almost immediately forcibly removed, forced to the ground and handcuffed," Padilla said.

"I was not arrested. I was not detained,” he continued.

Photo From ICE Protests In LA
Source: Mega

Alex Padilla claimed he was taken to the ground while attempting to question Secretary Kristi Noem about ICE raids.

The incident quickly drew condemnation from top Democratic leaders. Vice President Kamala Harris called it a "shameful and stunning abuse of power."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the action "un-American" while California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the use of force, citing a pattern of government crackdowns on civic leaders.

Secretary Noem defended the incident, telling Fox News that agents didn't recognize Padilla. "Nobody knew who he was… He created a scene," she said, claiming that agents stopped the handcuffing once he identified himself.

Photo of Alex Padilla and Joe Biden
Source: Mega

Vice President Kamala Harris called the incident a 'shameful and stunning abuse of power.'

But video footage online shows Padilla clearly stating he was a U.S. Senator from the start.

"This administration detained a mayor, a judge, a union leader—now a senator," Newsom said on X. "Didn't identify himself? It's the FIRST THING out of his mouth in the video."

Source: @krassenstein/X

Video of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla being thrown to the ground quickly made its way online.

Tensions are on the rise in Los Angeles due to escalating ICE raids, which have led to numerous arrests and sparked widespread protests.

These operations, sometimes described as "military-style," targeted various locations.

Photo of Alex Padilla
Source: Mega

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Alex Padilla didn’t introduce himself as a senator.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump deployed California National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to L.A., ostensibly to protect federal property and support immigration enforcement.

Padilla warned that if this could happen to him, it could easily happen to others.

"Imagine what they're doing to farm workers, cooks and day laborers," he said.

Photo From ICE Protests In LA
Source: Mega

The incident intensified public uproar over federal immigration operations in Los Angeles.

Noem vowed to continue and expand these operations, stating the department has "tens of thousands of targets" in the region.

The fallout added to growing tension nationwide, with lawmakers demanding oversight and accountability. As Padilla continued to speak out, he vowed to “hold them accountable.”

