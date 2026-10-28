Alex Pretti's Parents Slam Federal Government, Demand Release of Evidence in Son’s Fatal ICE Shooting: Watch
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
The parents of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse slain by Border Patrol officers while protesting ICE and immigration enforcement activities in Minnesota earlier this year, are demanding answers from the government after 275 days of no movement on the investigation into their son's death.
Michael and Susan Pretti ripped into the government and Attorney General Todd Blanche at a news conference on October 27, saying that in the months since their son was killed, the government has "ignored us, misled us and shielded Alex’s killers.”
Pretti's Parents Beg Blanche for 'Basic Information'
Alex was 37 years old when he was killed in Minnesota on January 24. He attended protests of ICE activity in Minnesota two weeks after an ICE agent killed Renee Good.
He was tackled to the ground, and the gun he carrying, which he did so legally, fell to the ground, causing Border Patrol officers to open fire. Video evidence showed he did not brandish the weapon at law enforcement officers before he was killed.
In the months since the incident, Alex's parents say Todd has ignored their requests "for basic information the law affords,” including the names of their son's killers.
ProPublica identified the shooters as CBP agents Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez.
“We want our son’s killers to be brought into justice once and for all,” Susan said at the press conference. “We are here begging for the Department of Justice to do what is right.”
Local Investigators Say Federal Government Is 'Obstructing Investigations'
Their pleas come as Minnesota law enforcement officials accuse the Department of Justice of freezing them out of investigations into the numerous shootings involving immigration officers that took place during Operation Metro Surge.
In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty alleged that the DOJ was trying to stop evidence in the killings of Renee and Alex, as well as the shooting of Venezuelan man Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, from coming to light.
She accused the federal government of “obstructing our investigations for however long they can.”
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DOJ Says It Is Not Necessary to Communicate With Family
“This is not normal. This is not justice. It is morally wrong,” Michael said of federal investigators' refusal to cooperate with local authorities. "[It's] just baffling, disappointing and reprehensible.”
The Department of Justice said that sharing information with families is not typical practice in a statement to NBC News.
"Communications with family members, if any, come at a later stage of a case, such as indictment, initial appearance, plea, trial, or sentencing,” said spokesperson Kiersten Pels. “The timing is consistent with how these types of investigations proceed.”
Local Attorneys Have Sued the Government
Mary sued the Trump administration in March for all evidence related to the shootings. She claims her office received some investigative material from the government but abruptly stopped receiving any over the summer.
“Our lawsuit was filed to gain access to all of the evidence and our efforts to obtain it will continue. We have filed our motion for summary judgment to bring an end to the case and secure the evidence to which we’re entitled,” Mary said. “The federal government responded with a motion to dismiss; their aim is clear.”
The DOJ has claimed in court that it can decline sharing information with local authorities if no formal legal proceedings are underway — a stance that has chafed legal experts.
“How is it possible that the Department of Justice is not sharing evidence?” the Prettis' lawyer Steven L. Schleicher said at the press conference. “What are they hiding?”