Inside Dodgers Pitcher Alex Vesia and Wife Kayla's Family Life as They Mourn Their Daughter: Everything to Know
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Alex Vesia Began Dating Kayla in 2019
Off the field, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia is a proud and caring family man.
The MLB pro has been with his wife, Kayla, since they met in January 2019, when he messaged her on Instagram. According to Kayla, they had their first date at a dessert shop and "talked for hours and hours."
Alex celebrated their third anniversary in an April 2022 Instagram post, writing, "Happy 3 Years Babe! It's gone by so fast! I love doing life with you! You make me the happiest guy in the world! I love you so much! ❤️❤️."
Alex Vesia Proposed to Kayla in November 2022
After three years of dating, on November 18, 2022, the baseball pitcher got down on one knee and asked Kayla to marry him. They confirmed their engagement in a post the following day.
"I get to spend the rest of my life with Mi Bebe! 11-18-2022 holds a special place in my heart!" he captioned the post. "I can't wait to marry the love of my life!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alex and Kayla Vesia Tied the Knot in January 2024
Alex and Kayla had the "best day" of their lives when they exchanged vows on January 5, 2024. They had their honeymoon at Hotel Xcaret Arte in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, in November of the same year
"Most lovely time with my husband! What a first year of being married! Every year together, just keeps getting better! Thank you for loving me the way you do! ❤️🔥," she captioned the photoset.
Alex and Kayla Vesia Announced Their Daughter's Death
In April, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.
"Baby Vesia coming soon, we are beyond excited for this next chapter! 🐣🍼🤍," they said in a collaborative post.
After Alex missed the World Series, the Dodgers told fans his absence was due to a "deeply personal matter."
"The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date," the statement added.
The former Miami Marlins player then revealed he and his wife had lost their infant daughter, whom they named Sterling Sol Vesia.
"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we're going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," they said, in part, of a November 7 post.