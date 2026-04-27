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Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton Praise Fans for Supporting 'RHOM' Amid Show's Shocking Pause: 'Such a Beautiful Thing'

Photo of Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola.
Source: Marysol Patton/Alexia Nepola

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton will host 'The Miami Housewives Live!' at the Miami Improv on Tuesday, April 28.

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April 27 2026, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

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Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are ready to party with their fans!

The Real Housewives of Miami stars are taking part in a fun-filled night at the Miami Improv on Tuesday, April 28, at 8 p.m. for a live Q&A with social media star Miguel Luciano to spill all of the tea about the drama in the 305.

Nepola and Patton speak exclusively with OK! about the support from Bravo viewers since the show went on pause, what makes their cast unique, how their event came together and what people can expect from the gathering.

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Support From 'RHOM' Fans

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Photo of Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.
Source: Bravo/NBC

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are feeling supported by 'RHOM' viewers.

After it was revealed that the Florida franchise is paused for the time being, viewers flooded social media to share their love for the women.

"We have been met with an overwhelming support by our fans," Patton says. "The outpouring of love has been such a beautiful thing I was not expecting."

"We have the best fans!" Nepola gushes. "The support from fans has been incredible. I’ve definitely felt the love since the announcement. It really means a lot."

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Why 'RHOM' Is Like None Other

Photo of the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Miami.'
Source: Bravo/NBC

Marysol Patton says the 'long-time friendships' set the cast apart from any other.

The cast has always been one of the most applauded by reality television devotees.

"It's the long-time friendships spanning 15 to 16 years," Patton notes of why people love their group.

"Our cast reflects Miami," Nepola adds. "It's diverse, vibrant and full of big personalities. We also have so much history and real-life connections, which makes everything more intense but also more meaningful."

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How the Event Came Together

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Photo of Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola.
Source: Bravo/NBC

Alexia Nepola says 'The Miami Housewives Live!' is inspired by her friendship with Marysol Patton.

"It was Marysol’s idea a few years ago," Nepola says of the genesis of The Miami Housewives Live!. "The show is driven by our real-life friendship."

"I had done a Christmas show with Ramona Singer and Margaret Josephs in Boca Raton about four years ago," Patton shares. "I approached the theater director in Boca to feature Alexia and I, and the rest is history!"

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What Fans Can Expect

Photo of Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola.
Source: Bravo/NBC

Alexia Nepola says that fans can 'expect the unexpected' from 'The Miami Housewives Live!'

Attendees can expect a night filled with laughs, lots of cocktails and maybe a few cameos from their cast members.

"We regale over unseen behind-the-scenes moments, a question and answer from the audience, as well as wildly entertaining housewife imitations by Miguel Luciano," Patton teases. "Also, surprise appearances from the RHOM cast might happen."

"Fans can expect the unexpected," Nepola says. "This show is completely unscripted, so anything can happen and usually does! It’s fast and funny. The audience isn’t just watching it, they’re part of it. Our friend, Miguel Luciano, will be joining us as moderator and bringing his hilarious celebrity impressions to the night."

Buy your tickets for The Miami Housewives Live! at the Miami Improv here.

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