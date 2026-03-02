Ali Larter Stuns in Bikini for 50th Birthday Trip After Admitting Swim Scenes Are Her 'Least Favorite' to Film on 'Landman'

Article continues below advertisement

Ali Larter proved that 50 has never looked better. The actress marked the milestone birthday with a tropical getaway alongside her husband, Hayes MacArthur, and close friends, sharing photos of herself posing in a tiny white bikini against a picturesque backdrop.

'Unforgettable Weekend'

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter celebrated her 50th birthday in a white bikini on a tropical trip.

"On the eve of my big birthday, loved ones gathered for an unforgettable weekend in my happy place," she wrote alongside the celebratory snaps. She continued, "A huge thank you to my incredible friends and husband for planning this and making me feel so special. I was overwhelmed by the joy, laughter, shared love, and beautiful connections." Larter concluded the heartfelt caption: "One for the memory books. Heart is overflowing."

'Hardest for Me'

Source: @alilarter/Instagram She admitted she has to 'fight off' insecurities before swimwear scenes.

Though Larter looked radiant and relaxed in her birthday snaps, she's previously admitted that slipping into swimwear for her role as Angela Norris on Paramount+'s Landman isn't always so carefree. "I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it," she told People. "Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite." She continued, "But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes."

Ali Larter Puts in the Work

Source: @alilarter/Instagram The actress shared her early morning workout and high-protein routine.

Still, the Final Destination star has made it clear she puts in the work to feel strong in the role. "I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she previously said, according to a news outlet. "I'm up at 4:30 (am) on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes." "I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein, all day long. It works for me," she revealed.

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Larter revealed which 'Landman' wardrobe pieces she took home.