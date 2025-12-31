Aliana Lohan Reveals the Best Career Advice She's Gotten From Her Big Sister Lindsay Lohan: 'Be True to Yourself'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Aliana Lohan is one to watch.
Despite being in the spotlight since she was little, the singer's captivating singles and EPs are catching a new wave of attention.
Aliana speaks exclusively with OK! about the best advice she's ever received from her older sister, Lindsay Lohan, how her mom, Dina Lohan, always keeps the family together, her music-making process and what she wants to accomplish next.
Best Advice From Her Big Sister
Both Aliana and Lindsay have been in the industry from a young age, but the 32-year-old still loves guidance from her older sibling. "She's a really good big sister," the vocalist says.
"Every day she's sending me something. We're always talking. She's always giving really good advice, and I'm always giving her really good advice," she explains. "It's always back and forth. I would say the main advice she's given me is to remain strong and be true to yourself; don't be afraid to be who you are."
Crediting Her Mom for Her Family's Tight Bond
Although the family is constantly traveling and keeping busy, Aliana says Dina makes sure they stay close. "I grew up in a very faith-based household, so it's always been that way," she says.
"We're very close. I was raised by a single mother. We all were. When you have that experience, it was really just my single mother, her father and her mom. We always want to be together. Whether we were on movie sets — or when I got out of the recording studio. We would have to organize so that we could all be in one place because we always wanted to be together. When you work in entertainment, and your family is in entertainment, my mom wanted to make it apparent that that's who we are."
Making Music
These days, Aliana is forging her own path, as she recently added the song "Eternity" with Teddy Marquee to her body of work.
"I did my first Christmas album when I was nine, so I've been in the studio since I was really young," she shares. "I've been working at it for such a long time. Any art that I've put out, as well as any acting that I've done, I really love it. The music I write is faith-based. That's where it stems from for me. I've met so many beautiful and spiritual people in my life, and they've taught me how I can heal others through music."
What's Next
As for what's next, Aliana hints that more acting could be on the horizon. "I really see myself everywhere," she says. "I did a Disney movie when I was younger — that was my first real type of film, and I loved it so much. I really put [my heart] into it, and I took it very seriously, as I do with all of my work. Whatever comes through the grace of God, I usually say yes."