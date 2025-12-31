EXCLUSIVE Aliana Lohan Reveals the Best Career Advice She's Gotten From Her Big Sister Lindsay Lohan: 'Be True to Yourself' Source: MEGA Aliana Lohan speaks exclusively with OK! about advice from sister Lindsay Lohan, her admiration for mom Dina, her music career and what she wants to tackle next. Molly Claire Goddard Dec. 31 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Aliana Lohan is one to watch. Despite being in the spotlight since she was little, the singer's captivating singles and EPs are catching a new wave of attention. Aliana speaks exclusively with OK! about the best advice she's ever received from her older sister, Lindsay Lohan, how her mom, Dina Lohan, always keeps the family together, her music-making process and what she wants to accomplish next.

Article continues below advertisement

Best Advice From Her Big Sister

Source: MEGA Aliana Lohan says Linday Lohan is a 'really good big sister.'

Both Aliana and Lindsay have been in the industry from a young age, but the 32-year-old still loves guidance from her older sibling. "She's a really good big sister," the vocalist says. "Every day she's sending me something. We're always talking. She's always giving really good advice, and I'm always giving her really good advice," she explains. "It's always back and forth. I would say the main advice she's given me is to remain strong and be true to yourself; don't be afraid to be who you are."

Article continues below advertisement

Crediting Her Mom for Her Family's Tight Bond

Source: MEGA Aliana Lohan says Dina Lohan 'always' wanted the family to be together.

Although the family is constantly traveling and keeping busy, Aliana says Dina makes sure they stay close. "I grew up in a very faith-based household, so it's always been that way," she says. "We're very close. I was raised by a single mother. We all were. When you have that experience, it was really just my single mother, her father and her mom. We always want to be together. Whether we were on movie sets — or when I got out of the recording studio. We would have to organize so that we could all be in one place because we always wanted to be together. When you work in entertainment, and your family is in entertainment, my mom wanted to make it apparent that that's who we are."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Making Music

Source: MEGA Aliana Lohan recently released the song 'Eternity' with Teddy Marquee.

These days, Aliana is forging her own path, as she recently added the song "Eternity" with Teddy Marquee to her body of work. "I did my first Christmas album when I was nine, so I've been in the studio since I was really young," she shares. "I've been working at it for such a long time. Any art that I've put out, as well as any acting that I've done, I really love it. The music I write is faith-based. That's where it stems from for me. I've met so many beautiful and spiritual people in my life, and they've taught me how I can heal others through music."

What's Next

Source: @aliana/INSTAGRAM Aliana Lohan hinted that more acting could be in her future.