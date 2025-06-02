Alice Evans Moves Out Her Beverly Hills Home After Claiming She Could End 'Homeless' Amid Bitter Divorce From Ioan Gruffudd: Photos
Alice Evans is moving out of her Beverly Hills home after raising money in order to avoid living on the streets.
In new photos obtained by OK!, the star, 56, was seen packing up her stuff and putting it into a moving truck amid her bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd.
Evans, who sported an all-black outfit, looked focused as her boxes were loaded up.
Evans claimed in court documents that she would be homeless in three weeks because her financial situation was so "dire" following her split from Gruffud.
She then created her own GoFundMe page, writing, "I'm re-upping this from 2022. I'm so embarrassed about this. If you're here you know my story. You know how much I struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads. You know what I've been through. It never ends. I'm just getting squeezed in every which way and smeared in the media so that nobody even wants to employ me."
Alice Evans Is Grateful
She continued, "I need help getting the girls and I to our next place. Moving costs and deposit. We have found such lovely little places - tiny, but they felt like home. We don't need much. I am selling most of my stuff and have jobs lined up to keep us on our feet. We just need that extra bit to get us over the finish line. To be able to present a cash payment upfront that will get us in the door. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all those of you who have shown me compassion and love and understanding. I will never, ever forget your kindness - every single one of you."
Evans then updated fans in early June about the situation via Instagram. "Just wanted to tell everybody that me and the girls and Emma are safe with a roof over our heads! It's been a whirlwind but we made it through the last three days and managed to save all our belongings too!" she wrote. "We could never, ever have done this without the incredible love and kindness from all of you. Honestly I was at my wit's end and you saved me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will keep you posted. Love you so much."
Evans claimed her ex was living in a $5,500 a month apartment while she and her two children could barely afford "basic necessities."
The Fantastic Four star, 51, previously accused Evans of using cocaine in front of their two daughters.
He also accused Vans of repeatedly violating an earlier restraining order imposed in August 2022.
"I signed up to attend a private parent teacher conference at my children’s school on November 17, 2022. I selected the final appointment of the day to ensure no possibility of running into Evans and confirmed that Evans had not signed up to attend a conference," he wrote in his declaration. "My private meeting with my child’s teacher was in progress when Evans stormed into the classroom. I went into a state of shock."
Before their messy split, the former flames were married for 13 years, from 2007 to 2021.