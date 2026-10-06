Alicia Carmody Says 'RHORI' Helped Her 'Learn How to Explain' Herself Better: 'I Used to Run Away From My Problems'

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Alicia Carmody went through a major evolution in a short time. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star rose to fame earlier this year when the Bravo series premiered — but the sudden spotlight also gave her a chance to learn more about herself. Carmody speaks exclusively with OK! about how the show made her a better advocate for herself, the success of her family restaurant Pizza Mamma, her favorite Halloween memories and her partnership with Kinder Chocolate.

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How 'RHORI' Helped Her Better Advocate for Herself

Source: MEGA Alicia Carmody says she used to 'run away' from her 'problems' before 'RHORI.'

While many might find filming in dramatic, high-pressure situations difficult, Carmody is focusing on the positive effects it's had on her life. "I used to run away from my problems," the reality star says. "I would never answer uncomfortable things. I have no choice. We have to address things on the show. It really helped me learn how to explain myself. Before, I would take off or not want to go to a party and not explain my feelings. But now I'm not worried or bothered. I like to keep things light. Things can get dark easily."

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The Success of Pizza Mamma

Source: @ALICIACARMODYRI/INSTAGRAM Alicia Carmody and her fiancé, Bill Kitsilis, own the Cranston-located restaurant Pizza Mamma.

Carmody and her fiancé, Bill Kitsilis, own the Cranston-located restaurant Pizza Mamma, which has seen a huge uptick since the Bravo show began airing. "People love it. For a small place, it's so busy," she raves. "We actually died. We're like, 'All right, we need to get another one going. We need to figure this out!'" The matriarch even hosted influencer Jake Shane at the restaurant for an episode of his "Therapuss" podcast. "I love that man," Carmody gushes. "I feel like he was my soulmate that I never knew."

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Her Favorite Halloween Memories

Source: BRAVO/NBC Alicia Carmody says her favorite Halloween costume of all time was Princess Jasmine from 'Aladdin.'

With Halloween around the corner, Carmody and her family are gearing up for one of their favorite times of the year. "I love to decorate my house. It's pretty witchy," she reveals. "But I don't like the scary witches. I like pretty witches. I do all purple lights. I have my daughter's friends come over. We have pizza, a lot of [Pizza Mamma's] pizza chips. Then we go trick-or-treating." When thinking back to her favorite costume of all time, Carmody admits, "Princess Jasmine [from Aladdin]. I love her so much."

Her Partnership With Kinder Chocolate

Source: ALICIA CARMODY/FERRARO Alicia Carmody is teaming up with Ferrero and Kinder Chocolate just in time for Halloween.