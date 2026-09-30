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Alix Earle Admits to Never Reading a Book as She's Slammed for 'Being Dumb'

Photo of Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle got trolled for having never read a book.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 2:27 a.m. ET

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Alix Earle is being slammed after her shocking confession.

In a recent quick-fire chat with Interview Magazine while getting ready for a shoot in Milan, Earle was asked, "What's the last book you read?"

To this, she let out an exaggerated giggle before responding, "I've never read a book."

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Source: @INTERVIEWMAG/INSTAGRAM

Alix Earle said she has never read a book.

She then added, "Maybe Dr Seuss?" referring to the children's book author, such as The Cat in the Hat.

This particular question didn't take long to infuriate viewers.

Soon after the interview clip was posted on Instagram, fans piled on social media to mock the star with their trolling yet unamused reactions.

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Alix Earle Under Fire for 'Being Dumb'

Image of Alix Earle came under fire for her shocking confession about never having read a book.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle came under fire for her shocking confession about never having read a book.

One social media user took to Reddit to post screenshots from the interview alongside a caption that read, "Embarrassing but not surprised."

Another one scathingly said in the comment section of the post, "Being dumb isn't a flex. Being ignorant isn't cute."

A third person wrote, "Her publicist or team should have told her to lie and fed her a book title. This is so gross."

Yet another netizen added, "Wow it's embarrassing how she influences young women," while a fifth person wrote, "I generally don't mind her but this is f------ humiliating."

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Earle Also Stole the Limelight for Her Promo for Reale Actives

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Image of Netizens slammed Alix Earle for 'being dumb' after her latest surprising confession.
Source: MEGA

Netizens slammed Alix Earle for 'being dumb' after her latest surprising confession.

Prior to this latest stint, Earle stole the limelight for seemingly poking fun at her previously reported romance with Tom Brady and her long-running feud with Alex Cooper in a cheeky ad for her skincare brand, Reale Actives.

The short promo featured the 25-year-old promoting her new product, Go Calm, which is a 10% azelaic acid anti-redness calming serum.

At one point in the ad, the influencer snatched a football from the hands of a man in a football jersey with a "thanks babe" before strutting around what was supposed to be an outdoor barbecue setup.

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Image of Alix Earle previously stole the limelight for seemingly poking fun at her previously reported romance with Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle previously stole the limelight for seemingly poking fun at her previously reported romance with Tom Brady.

She then said in the clip posted to her Instagram, "Do things blow up from time to time? Sure," as she deflated the ball in her hands and threw it into the barbecue, burning it.

This deflated ball was speculated to be a cheeky reference to Brady's 2015 scandal.

At the time, he and the New England Patriots were accused of intentionally under-inflating footballs during the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

Adding to this, another instance saw a goat crossing the screen in the ad, which could have been a nod to the football star, who is often referred to as the "GOAT," aka the "Greatest Of All Time" in football.

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Image of Alix Earle also seemingly poked fun at her long-running feud with Alex Cooper in a cheeky ad for her skincare brand, Reale Actives.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle also seemingly poked fun at her long-running feud with Alex Cooper in a cheeky ad for her skincare brand, Reale Actives.

However, that moment could also have been a nod to Earle's ex-boyfriend and New York Giants player Braxton Berrios, since he was born in 1995 and the man in the ad was wearing a jersey with the number 95 on it.

Meanwhile, the internet personality went on to promote her product, saying, "This serum keeps it from showing on my face. And keeps me prepared for whatever comes next."

At the end of the clip, she answered a payphone, holding it to her ear before saying, "Call her calm," seemingly referencing Cooper's hit "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

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