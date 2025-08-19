Alix Earle Just Turned Sorority Recruitment Into a Poppi-Powered Party
Leave it to Alix Earle to turn back-to-school season into the hottest event of the summer! The TikTok queen stunned UT students on Friday when she popped up on campus to announce her latest career move: the brand-new Alix Earle Internship at poppi.
But this wasn’t just another influencer drop—it was a full-blown sorority takeover. Alix made surprise stops at every sorority house, bringing her signature energy (and ice-cold cans of her new drink!) straight to the girls gearing up for recruitment.
And yes, she had the perfect accessory in hand: her very own Raspberry Rose Alix Earle Poppi can, available only at Walmart. In a flirty red polka-dot dress that screamed “main character,” Alix hyped the crowd under the Texas sun, raising her can high as the sisters cheered her on.
The vibes? Electric. The girls? Screaming. The takeover? Legendary.
With a limited-edition flavor and a first-of-its-kind internship on the table, Alix and poppi are proving once again that this duo isn’t just rewriting the rules of influencer-brand partnerships—they’re setting the entire playbook on fire.
Want in on the action? You can apply now for the Alixternship at poppi here.
Consider sorority recruitment officially upgraded.