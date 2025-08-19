or
Alix Earle Just Turned Sorority Recruitment Into a Poppi-Powered Party

Source: Joshua Sobel
Aug. 19 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Leave it to Alix Earle to turn back-to-school season into the hottest event of the summer! The TikTok queen stunned UT students on Friday when she popped up on campus to announce her latest career move: the brand-new Alix Earle Internship at poppi.

But this wasn’t just another influencer drop—it was a full-blown sorority takeover. Alix made surprise stops at every sorority house, bringing her signature energy (and ice-cold cans of her new drink!) straight to the girls gearing up for recruitment.

Source: Joshua Sobel
And yes, she had the perfect accessory in hand: her very own Raspberry Rose Alix Earle Poppi can, available only at Walmart. In a flirty red polka-dot dress that screamed “main character,” Alix hyped the crowd under the Texas sun, raising her can high as the sisters cheered her on.

Source: Joshua Sobel
Alix Earle

The vibes? Electric. The girls? Screaming. The takeover? Legendary.

With a limited-edition flavor and a first-of-its-kind internship on the table, Alix and poppi are proving once again that this duo isn’t just rewriting the rules of influencer-brand partnerships—they’re setting the entire playbook on fire.

Source: Joshua Sobel

Want in on the action? You can apply now for the Alixternship at poppi here.

Consider sorority recruitment officially upgraded.

