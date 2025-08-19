alix earle just turned sorority recruitment into a poppi powered party

Leave it to Alix Earle to turn back-to-school season into the hottest event of the summer! The TikTok queen stunned UT students on Friday when she popped up on campus to announce her latest career move: the brand-new Alix Earle Internship at poppi.

But this wasn’t just another influencer drop—it was a full-blown sorority takeover. Alix made surprise stops at every sorority house, bringing her signature energy (and ice-cold cans of her new drink!) straight to the girls gearing up for recruitment.