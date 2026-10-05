NEWS Alix Earle's Younger Sister Ashtin Fuels Dating Rumors With Travis Barker's Son Landon as They Hold Hands During Paris Fashion Week Source: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / MEGA /ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker were seen holding hands in Paris. Autumn R. Hawkins Oct. 5 2026, Updated 2:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Alix Earle’s sister Ashtin Earle may have a new beau in her life. The younger sibling of the popular influencer was spotted holding hands with Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker in Paris. In a post from September 29 during Paris Fashion Week, Ashtin, 23, who is an aspiring model, wore a black long-sleeve crop top, a long leather skirt and pointed black heels. Landon, 22, kept it casual with a burgundy and black track jacket, black trousers, and black dress shoes.

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Ashtin Earle’s Dating Life

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Ashtin Earle dished about her dating life on 'Earle Meets World.'

The pair firstsparked dating buzz in September after the model starred in the music video for Landon's tune "If I Ever Talk to God." Not much is documented about Ashtin’s dating life online, but the Earle Meets World star did share some aspects on the Netflix reality television show, revealing she was in one serious relationship before but wasn’t necessarily prioritizing dating at the time. She did, however, go on a double date with her friend Sally Carden and two men on the show.

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Landon Barker’s Dating Life

Source: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / MEGA Landon Barker's last relationship was with Skyla Sanders.

Landon’s romances have been more public. The son of the Blink-182 drummer dated TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio in early 2022 before calling it quits in February 2024. He notably had a tattoo of her eye done before their split. He was then linked to singer Skyla Sanders in May 2025 — whom he also has ink for — before their split earlier this year.

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Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker’s Famous Families

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Alix Earle's 'GRWM' TikToks skyrocketed her to social media fame.

While not much is known about the rumored budding romance, they definitely can bond over continuously being in the spotlight due to their families. Landon’s father is the drummer in Blink-182, the band that rose to fame in the late '90s. In addition, he is also now a part of the Kardashian family following Travis' marriage to Kourtney Kardashian in 2022. Ashtin is the younger sister of Alix, who propelled to stardom in her senior year at the University of Miami in late 2022 via social media. She was known for her “GRWM” (Get Ready With Me videos). Since then, her efforts have landed her a deal with Netflix for a family-filled reality show called Earle Meets World that premiered on the streamer on September 4.

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Will Landon Barker Make an Appearance on ‘Earle Meets World’?

Source: AdMedia / MEGA It's unclear if Landon Barker will make a cameo on 'Earle Meets World.'

Earle Meets World kicked off last month, but it’s still unclear if it will be renewed for an additional season. However, Alix did share in an interview last month that she would be open to another season. “I think coming out of it and seeing everything and seeing how it all comes together, I would do it again,” she admitted. “I think it was quite therapeutic. It brought us closer as a family, and it’s fun looking back on it.”

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Where to Watch ‘Earle Meets World’?

Source: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / MEGA 'Earle Meets World' is currently on Netflix.