Who Were 'All My Children' Alum Paul Avery and His Wife Sheila? Inside the Lives of the Couple Killed in a House Fire

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Avery Built a Career as an Actor

Source: Paul Avery/Facebook Paul Avery and his wife, Sheila, were killed in a house fire.

Paul Avery held many roles throughout his life before he and his wife, Sheila Garry Avery, lost their lives in a tragic house fire. After launching his acting career in the 1970s, Paul made several appearances in TV and films. He appeared as a TV cameraman in 1978's Superman before portraying bartender Hughie on All My Children. According to his IMDb page, Paul also had acting credits in Soap, Young People's Specials, Tales from the Darkside, ABC Weekend Specials, Three's Company and Stanley. Outside of acting, Paul was a Rotarian, Vietnam veteran, licensed pilot, newspaper editor, avid motorcyclist, voice actor and contributing writer. He was a feature contributor for the New York Times and worked as managing editor of the Blairstown Press. His name appeared in the Warren County Magazine and other national magazines. In addition, Paul was the founder and executive editor of the New Jersey-based local online news outlet, Ridge View Echo. He also served on the Blairstown Township Committee for six years from 2012 to 2018. During his tenure as a Blairstown committeeman, he initiated the Blairstown Enhancement Committee (BEC).

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Avery and Sheila Were Married for Over 40 Years

Source: Paul Avery/Facebook Paul Avery worked as an actor for decades.

In an interview with the New York Post, Paul and Sheila's daughter Parker Sanchez said her parents were married for over 40 years. "And they loved to throw parties. They would have the most incredible parties," she reflected after Paul and Sheila's deaths. "Humor was such a huge part of our relationship. They were so joyful to be around. Everyone felt like they were welcome in the house.” Parker added, "It's unending the amount of people they touched, how memorable they were and how joyful they were."

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Avery and Sheila Shared 2 Daughters

Source: Paul Avery/Facebook Paul Avery and Sheila's daughters paid tribute after the 'biggest loss' in their lives.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Paul and Sheila welcomed two daughters, Parker and Kyle, during their over 40 years of marriage. They raised their children in Blairstown, N.J., which had been their full-time residence for four decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Avery Had Been Sheila's Full-Time Caregiver Following Her 2018 Stroke

Source: Paul Avery/Facebook Paul Avery also had a political career.

Paul's political career was cut short after he became Sheila's full-time caregiver after she suffered a stroke in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Avery and His Wife Sheila Were Killed in a House Fire

Source: Karl Callwood on Unsplash (Generic Photo) The couple's cause of death has been confirmed.