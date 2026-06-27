Who Were 'All My Children' Alum Paul Avery and His Wife Sheila? Inside the Lives of the Couple Killed in a House Fire
June 27 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Paul Avery Built a Career as an Actor
Paul Avery held many roles throughout his life before he and his wife, Sheila Garry Avery, lost their lives in a tragic house fire.
After launching his acting career in the 1970s, Paul made several appearances in TV and films. He appeared as a TV cameraman in 1978's Superman before portraying bartender Hughie on All My Children.
According to his IMDb page, Paul also had acting credits in Soap, Young People's Specials, Tales from the Darkside, ABC Weekend Specials, Three's Company and Stanley.
Outside of acting, Paul was a Rotarian, Vietnam veteran, licensed pilot, newspaper editor, avid motorcyclist, voice actor and contributing writer. He was a feature contributor for the New York Times and worked as managing editor of the Blairstown Press. His name appeared in the Warren County Magazine and other national magazines.
In addition, Paul was the founder and executive editor of the New Jersey-based local online news outlet, Ridge View Echo. He also served on the Blairstown Township Committee for six years from 2012 to 2018. During his tenure as a Blairstown committeeman, he initiated the Blairstown Enhancement Committee (BEC).
Paul Avery and Sheila Were Married for Over 40 Years
In an interview with the New York Post, Paul and Sheila's daughter Parker Sanchez said her parents were married for over 40 years.
"And they loved to throw parties. They would have the most incredible parties," she reflected after Paul and Sheila's deaths. "Humor was such a huge part of our relationship. They were so joyful to be around. Everyone felt like they were welcome in the house.”
Parker added, "It's unending the amount of people they touched, how memorable they were and how joyful they were."
Paul Avery and Sheila Shared 2 Daughters
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Paul and Sheila welcomed two daughters, Parker and Kyle, during their over 40 years of marriage. They raised their children in Blairstown, N.J., which had been their full-time residence for four decades.
Paul Avery Had Been Sheila's Full-Time Caregiver Following Her 2018 Stroke
Paul's political career was cut short after he became Sheila's full-time caregiver after she suffered a stroke in 2018.
Paul Avery and His Wife Sheila Were Killed in a House Fire
Paul and Sheila died after a fire broke out in their Blairstown home in the wee hours of June 16, the Ridge View Echo and WFMZ reported.
New Jersey State Police responded to a report of a house fire on Mohican Road shortly before 1 a.m. that day. Firefighters found the couple unconscious and rescued them from the burning home. Authorities performed CPR, but Paul and Sheila died shortly afterward.
The fire was brought under control at 1:03 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation.
Kyle confirmed her parents' deaths in a June 16 Facebook post, which read, "I'm devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We're grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow."
Parker told the New York Post that Paul and Sheila died from smoke inhalation.
Joe Phalon, a Ridge View Echo employee, told WFMZ he "got a call saying what happened," and he "just couldn't believe it."
"I always like to call Paul the most interesting man in the world, because he was when you consider everything he's done in his life. Acting, skydiving, Vietnam veteran, started a newspaper," he said. "His death is going to leave a real void in this community. Not just Blairstown, but the towns around as well. I think we'll really miss him, and I think it's going to become more apparent over time."