The All-New INFINITI QX65 Blends 'Quiet Comfort, Intuitive Technology' and 'Individuality' All Into One: Details

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The all-new INFINITI QX65 is worth the drive. The car is perfect for anyone, whether you're a new dad or a dad who just became an empty nester — or is just starting their career, earning enough to purchase a vehicle in the luxe spaces that merge sport and function. "For INFINITI, emotion is fundamental to design – it's what makes the vehicle feel distinct from the moment you see it. With QX65, we drew inspiration from the iconic INFINITI FX, which challenged convention and helped define the luxury fastback SUV segment. We envisioned ambitious, successful individuals who appreciate progressive design and want a vehicle that reflects their confidence and lifestyle," Taisuke Nakamura, head of INFINITI Global Design, tells OK!. "The QX65's dramatic fastback silhouette, sculpted surfaces and advanced lighting signatures represent the future of INFINITI design. They're expressive and emotionally engaging, but they're also purposeful. That balance between artistry and functionality is central to where we're headed as a brand," Nakamura continues about the vehicle. "Several details draw inspiration from Japanese culture and craftsmanship. The seat quilting references the folds of a kimono, while the taillamp design draws inspiration from aircraft fins. Ambient lighting palettes are influenced by Japan's four seasons."

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Source: INFINITI

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The INFINITI QX65 is a 2-row, mid-size luxury crossover coupe-SUV. Built in Smyrna, Tenn., it serves as a spiritual successor to the sporty INFINITI FX. The vehicle is available in three trims (Luxe, Sport, and Autograph). This time around, the technology is even better than before. "QX65 offers technology that gives our clients the ability to maneuver with the assistance of intuitive camera features such as Invisible Hood View, Front Wide View, and 3D Around View Monitor. Front Wide view can see around corners by utilizing a near 180-degree forward view to aid in navigating around blind corners. Low-speed maneuvering and parking comes with ease using Invisible Hood View, which allows clients to see the front wheels through the hood, aiding in curb parallel parking and small spaces. Camera views work with a suite of other sensor-based technologies and available Smart Rearview Mirror when combined deliver confidence-inspiring drives," says James Mastronardi, senior manager, Vehicle Performance Development & Marketability Engineering. He continues, "QX65 technology is built around our clients who appreciate intuitive and supportive tech they want and use without unnecessary complexity. Engineering teams listen to client feedback regularly to deliver the most appreciated features and provide value. Technology in QX65 is intentional and seeks to improve client convenience, confidence or comfort."

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Rob Martin, head of INFINITI Marketing Communications & Media, says the QX65 "was created for people who value both style and substance. They're successful and driven, but they also make time to enjoy life’s experiences — whether that's a spontaneous weekend getaway, discovering a new destination, or simplifying spending quality time with the people who matter most. QX65 was created for people who appreciate great design and want a vehicle that reflects their confidence and individuality." Mastronardi notes that a "responsive and eager driving character" will be amazed by the car and the "quiet comfort and craftsmanship of the cabin, and intuitive technology that supports the driver without becoming a distraction." "I think the most underrated feature of the QX65 is its powertrain tuning. The powertrain tuning delivers performance designed to complement the bold styling in a way that goes beyond the initial impression and is appreciated more over time," he adds.

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Source: James Lipman

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Additionally, INFINITI describes the QX65 as its newest expression of modern luxury. "People want products that are beautifully designed, easy to live with and tailored to their lifestyles. For INFINITI, that means combining bold styling, intuitive technology and thoughtful hospitality in ways that make everyday moments feel more rewarding. QX65 reflects that balanced approach," says Eric Ledieu, vice president, INFINITI Americas. "Today's luxury buyers increasingly value experiences over status. That's why we're focused on creating vehicles with distinctive design, technology that enhances the driving experience and an ownership experience that extends well beyond the point of purchase. You can see that across our lineup, from the all-new QX65 and family-focused QX60 to the flagship QX80, which represents the highest expression of INFINITI hospitality." Whether it's a weekend road trip or a night out, people want products that "elevate those moments," according to Ledieu. "QX65 was designed around that idea. From its welcoming cabin and refined ride to the confidence it inspires behind the wheel, it's intended to make every journey feel a little more enjoyable."

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Source: James Lipman

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With so many cars on the market, Ledieu says the QX65 "stands out because it brings together attributes that have long defined INFINITI." "It combines bold, expressive design, a thoughtfully crafted interior that prioritizes comfort and hospitality, and a driving character that’s confident and engaging. Together, those qualities create a luxury SUV that feels distinctive and unmistakably INFINITI," he notes, adding, "We saw an opportunity to bring something more emotional and expressive to the heart of the midsize luxury SUV segment. With its sleek fastback profile, spacious interior and premium features, QX65 delivers practicality but also offers a design that feels distinctive and aspirational."

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The future looks bright for the brand, which was officially founded in November 1989. "The next chapter for INFINITI is to evolve for a new generation of luxury buyers. We're expanding our lineup with purpose, investing in new technologies and introducing products that strengthen our position in key segments. Throughout that growth, our focus remains the same: delivering bold design, thoughtful hospitality and rewarding ownership experiences that keep clients connected to the brand," Ledieu says.

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Source: James Lipman