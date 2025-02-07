Ally Brooke Feels 'So Alive' and 'Carefree' at This Point in Her Career as She Prepares for Her Upcoming Wedding: 'It's Been Such a Ride'
Ally Brooke, who was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, is living her best life these days!
"It's been such a ride, and I know I keep saying it, but I feel so myself," the 31-year-old exclusively told OK! at the launch of JCPenney’s new, limited-time Bold Elements x Ally Brooke collection and the Petite Power List announcement in New York City on Wednesday, February 5. "I feel so alive. I am so carefree and know who I am. I've morphed into my own woman."
"Fifth Harmony means the world to me and changed my life. I will forever love it and those girls," she added of her time in the group.
Part of Brooke's journey includes falling in love with her fiancé, Will Bracey, who proposed to her in December 2023. "I'm all about feeling love and loving life!" she said of what inspires her. "My fiancé is the source of it all! I am happier than ever."
The "No Good" songstress, who has spoken about her mental health struggles, including her experiences with anxiety, insecurity, and abuse, added that fans can expect her to tour and new songs to drop. "It means the world to me to be able to create and let all of my feelings out," she said.
Additionally, the Finding Your Harmony author is getting excited for her upcoming wedding — though she didn't give too many details. "It's a treat. I'm obsessed with wedding planning," she gushed. "I love all the details and just being together with Will — and just starting this new chapter together!"
The star has a lot to be happy about, including her latest venture: releasing a new line with JCPenney.
At 5’0”, Brooke knows how often petite women are overlooked in the fashion world and in positions of power. It’s important to both her and the retailer that all women know that their stature holds no bearing on making a big impact on life. That’s why, alongside the drop, JCPenney is naming the first of its kind “Petite Power List” featuring eight petite women making waves in their industries.
Inspired by her own challenges finding trend-forward fashion that fits, the Bold Elements x Ally Brooke collection, which launched January 23, boasts 29 unique pieces that proves big fashion energy comes in all shapes and sizes.
"I've wanted this for so long — and seeing everybody in my collection has been amazing!" she said, adding that everything came together when she first started picking out textures, fabrics and designs. "I told them what I see myself in and that's how it happened! I wanted a trench coat, and I love sets!"
"I love the sparkles and all the details," she added of some of the pieces. "I'm at a place where I'm doing good, I feel bold and empowered. I want everybody to feel that way!"
For more on the collection, click here.