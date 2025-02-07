Ally Brooke Feels 'So Alive' and 'Carefree' at This Point in Her Career as She Prepares for Her Upcoming Wedding: 'It's Been Such a Ride'

Ally Brooke, who was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, is living her best life these days!

"It's been such a ride, and I know I keep saying it, but I feel so myself," the 31-year-old exclusively told OK! at the launch of JCPenney’s new, limited-time Bold Elements x Ally Brooke collection and the Petite Power List announcement in New York City on Wednesday, February 5. "I feel so alive. I am so carefree and know who I am. I've morphed into my own woman."