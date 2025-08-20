Peloton Star Ally Love Gives Birth to First Son After Keeping Her Pregnancy Hidden: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Ally Love is officially a mom. After several months of buzz about whether she's pregnant, the Peloton instructor, 39, finally shared on Wednesday, August 20, that she gave birth to her first son. Love opened up about her baby journey and why she decided to keep things hush in an Instagram post from the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @allymisslove/Instagram Ally Love has a newborn son.

She posed in her hospital gown, still hooked up to an IV, as the small child cuddled up in her lap. Love's husband, Andrew Haynes, was all smiles as he hovered over her. "Our hearts are overflowing: Meet our SON 🦁✨ What a beautiful blessing this has been to expand our family, our love, and enter into a new phase of our life together!" the fitness star wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Ally Love Keep Her Pregnancy Private?

Source: @allymisslove/Instagram Ally Love never confirmed her pregnancy.

Love went on to explain why she kept her pregnancy a secret. "I do want to mention that I didn’t do a pregnancy announcement, and this was a conscious choice," she declared. "The journey was challenging, and I needed to focus on simply making it through without the added pressure….I understand how pregnancy-related conversations can be sensitive and triggering, and it was essential for me to create a safe space for myself and others. Sometimes, the visible changes of pregnancy speak volumes, and that was enough transparency for me during that time." The cycling instructor continued, "Now that we are here, I feel ready to share! I've reached a point where I can breathe deeply, shed joyful tears, and fully embrace our baby. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, literally the wildest ride of life (so far)…WOW 😮‍💨."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @allymisslove/Instagram This is Ally Love's first child.

Love is thrilled to finally announce the news and is filled with gratitude for her new journey. "This new found Love for my Son is beyond and the love I have for my husband is unmatched. #AndrewNoIG you’re pretty phenomenal.✨Thank YOU all for the love, support, and understanding you’ve shown me/us. I deeply appreciate it more than words can express," she concluded.

Ally Love's Peloton Family Reacts to Her Giving Birth

Source: @allymisslove/Instagram Ally Love showed off her baby bump on vacation.