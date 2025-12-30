Alyshia Barragan Escaped a Toxic Relationship. Now the Mom of Two Is a Rising Model and Ring Girl

Alyshia Barragan spent her days staring at a computer screen, trapped in a mundane, fluorescent-lit life and a toxic relationship that demanded she stay small. Then a single music video audition in 2015 changed everything.

The world sees Barragan now as a confident model and Fashion Nova ambassador commanding attention across music videos, boxing rings and car shows for 10 years while raising two children. But no one talks about all the hate and turmoil behind that photogenic presence and unshakeable self-belief.

"The negative comments I got from people who I thought cared about me didn't realize that it fueled me to go harder," Barragan says. Those critics, the ones who should have been her supporters, became her propulsion system. Every doubt became ammunition.

The transformation wasn't about discovering herself, but about constructing herself brick by brick. She learned to perform confidence until it became real, studied angles until she owned them and built a persona so bulletproof that 10 years later, she's mentoring other women through the same metamorphosis.