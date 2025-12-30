Alyshia Barragan Escaped a Toxic Relationship. Now the Mom of Two Is a Rising Model and Ring Girl
Dec. 30 2025, Published 1:12 a.m. ET
Alyshia Barragan spent her days staring at a computer screen, trapped in a mundane, fluorescent-lit life and a toxic relationship that demanded she stay small. Then a single music video audition in 2015 changed everything.
The world sees Barragan now as a confident model and Fashion Nova ambassador commanding attention across music videos, boxing rings and car shows for 10 years while raising two children. But no one talks about all the hate and turmoil behind that photogenic presence and unshakeable self-belief.
"The negative comments I got from people who I thought cared about me didn't realize that it fueled me to go harder," Barragan says. Those critics, the ones who should have been her supporters, became her propulsion system. Every doubt became ammunition.
The transformation wasn't about discovering herself, but about constructing herself brick by brick. She learned to perform confidence until it became real, studied angles until she owned them and built a persona so bulletproof that 10 years later, she's mentoring other women through the same metamorphosis.
Two kids deep into motherhood, Barragan now runs the entire operation: model, business owner, mentor. She's turned her hard-won expertise into a roadmap for women who feel stuck behind their own metaphorical desks, in their own diminishing relationships, wondering if they have permission to want more.
"I always believed that if you focused on what you love that you'll get rewarded in the end," she insists.
A decade of receipts proves her right. The woman who once hid her wild side now teaches others to weaponize theirs. And the girl who needed permission finally realized she could just take it.