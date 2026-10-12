Alyson Hannigan Shares Rare Selfie With Look-alike Daughter Keeva, 14

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Alyson Hannigan surprised fans by sharing a rare photo of herself and her daughter Keeva — and two look like they could be twins! The actress posted a series of photos of her and her lookalike, 14-year-old daughter Keeva, at a Jellycat event.

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Like Mother, Like Daughter

Source: @ALYSONHANNIGAN/INSTAGRAM Hannigan attended a Jellycat event with her 14-year-old daughter, Keeva.

Accompanied by photos was a caption that read, “Had the BEST time at the @jellycat event. We had so much fun, and I could not be more grateful for this custom Jellycat manicure by my daughter.” She added, “Safe to say she’s the true artist in our family!” Fans quickly commented on the strong resemblance between the mother and daughter. One user wrote, “@alexisdenisof’s DNA didn’t stand a chance.” Another one wrote, “She looks just like you did in Buffy.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @alysonhannigan/instagram The mother-daughter duo had a day out.

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Hannigan’s Family Life

Source: MEGA Hannigan and Denisof got married in 2003 and share two children.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, 52, is married to actor Alexis Denisof. The two tied the knot on Oct.11, 2003. They also have a 17-year-old daughter, Satyana. During her day out with Keeva, the mother-of-two shared more photos of her daughter smiling while standing next to a giant Jellycat soft toy. The other photos showed Jellycat biscuits with their names on them and a close-up of Hanningan’s Jellycat manicure, painted by Satyana, who didn’t appear to be at the event. Hannigan has been vocal about raising her daughters in Hollywood and how she handles fans approaching her in public. “It’s an odd situation. I have told them that a lot of people know who I am because of what I do for a living,” she explained in a 2017 interview. “I made the analogy, ‘Imagine Strawberry Shortcake was walking down the street. You might want to take a picture with her. It’s sort of like that!'”

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Celebration for Keeva

Source: MEGA/ @ALYSONHANNIGAN/INSTAGRAM Hannigan celebrated Keeva starting high school last month.

Hannigan’s fun mother-daughter outing with Keeva comes a month after the 14-year-old reached a new milestone by starting high school. In August, Hannigan shared a photo of her youngest daughter, smiling and holding a poster that read, “So High School Class of 2030.” “Back to school means back to sign making! I obviously had to reference my favorite Taylor [Swift] song since I now have 2 High Schoolers,” she wrote in her caption under the post.

Getting Mom Advice From Friends

Source: MEGA Hanningan still calls her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar for mom advice.