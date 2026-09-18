The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Her Ex-Boss, a Current Fox News Host, Told Her She's 'Pretty' But 'Not Smart'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
The View star Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed a former boss once took a brutal swipe at her intelligence.
Griffin, 37, addressed the tense workplace dynamic during the Thursday, September 17, broadcast of the daytime television show, claiming she was told, "Alyssa, you’re a pretty girl, you’re a nice girl, but you’re not bleep-ing smart."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Claimed Ex-Boss Told Her She Wasn't 'Smart'
Griffin said her boss would remain "nameless," but hinted that the person may currently be a "Fox News host."
She claimed that the insult "stuck" in her head for years, adding, "I will not say who it was, but y’all can guess."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Previously Worked for Laura Ingraham
Before landing her full-time position on The View in 2022, Griffin worked for conservative media personality Laura Ingraham on her radio show, The Laura Ingraham Show, from 2011 to 2011, per LegiStorm.
Ingraham, 63, currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.
Griffin continued her work on Capitol Hill, serving as a press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019 and as the White House Director of Strategic Communications in 2020.
- Sara Haines Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Trolls 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Cat Fight: The View's Ana Navarro Gets Into Heated Exchange With Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin for Talking Over Her
- The View's Sunny Hostin Admits Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Dress Made Her 'Uncomfortable' While Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Actress
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alyssa Farah Griffin Opened Up About Being the Conservative Seat on 'The View'
Griffin stepped down in December 2020 and has since become a vocal critic of the current administration.
The media personality opened up about navigating the conservative seat on The View – previously held by people like Meghan McCain and Candace Cameron Bure – revealing that the biggest piece of advice that she was given was to be "authentic."
"The audience can tell if you’re just coming with talking points or if you’re saying what you actually believe," she told People on Wednesday, September 16. “Even if they disagree, the most common feedback I hear is people being like, ‘I don’t agree with you, but I generally like you.' And I’m like, ‘That’s all I can ask for.'"
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Viewpoints Don't 'Fit into Just 1 Box'
She also explained that she doesn't feel a need to feel beholden to a party line.
"That’s something that I’ve tried to do," she explained. "I don’t feel like I need to carry water for a party. I can just say what I think."
Griffin continued, "I think people are very multifaceted. I think we’re too quick to be like blue jersey, red jersey, Republican, Democrat. I’m also a mom. I’m also a wife. I’m also dealing with navigating life. And so it’s like my viewpoints don’t always fit uniquely into just one box or one identity."