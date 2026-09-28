or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Alyssa Farah Griffin
OK LogoPolitics

Ex-White House Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin's Husband 'Constantly Criticizes' Her in a 'Trump Voice'

Split image of Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Donald Trump.
Source: @ALYSSAFARAH/ INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed how her husband can get under her skin.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted her husband has a very specific way of getting under her skin.

"My husband does a really good Trump impersonation, and he constantly criticizes me in a Trump voice," she said.

Griffin made the comment during Friday's episode of The View.

Article continues below advertisement

She Explained How the Impression Plays Out

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said her husband impersonates Donald Trump to criticize her.

The segment was sparked by a clip from the "You're So Brave" podcast, which suggested women give their inner critic a man's name to make it easier to tune out.

Griffin explained that her husband has done exactly that for her, using an impression of Donald Trump whenever he wants to needle her.

"So I hear my — in my head, for the rest of my life, will hear our current president being like, 'She's so goofy. She's doing such a bad job right now,'" she said, before adding, "But you can take it less seriously!"

Article continues below advertisement

Her Co-Hosts Said They Don't Relate

Image of Sunny Hostin.
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin revealed she's had a different experience than people with an inner critic.

Not everyone at the table shared Griffin's experience with self-doubt.

Sunny Hostin pushed back on the idea that she carries an inner critic at all, pointing to the scrutiny she already faces publicly.

"I don't have this sort of negative self-talk going on in my head," Hostin said.

"The world already tries to tell me what I can and cannot say, and what I can and cannot do. And as a Black woman in the United States, I don't have that sort of thing going on in my mind because I'm criticized constantly, and I have to — my average has to be excellent. So, I don't participate in that," she maintained.

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Griffin Has Been One of Trump's Foremost Critics

Split image of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin frequently ridicules Donald Trump's decisions and actions.

The former White House communications director has become one of the president's more consistent critics on the ABC panel.

Earlier this week, she called Trump's short-lived press ban targeting several outlets "a complete self-own."

"Donald Trump needs the media to thrive, to survive, and to get his message out there," argued the 37-year-old.

Griffin took a similar tone toward his recent string of AI-generated social media posts. "It does feel like your weird uncle forwarded you a junk email with some sort of thing in it," she said.

Her Husband Has Been Featured in Her Commentary Before

Image of Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Source: @ALYSSAFARAH/ INSTAGRAM

Justin Griffin was the first to break the news to Alyssa Farah Griffin that Trump was planning to occupy Gaza.

This isn't the first time Griffin's home life has intersected with her Trump coverage.

Last year, she recalled brushing off a claim from her husband that Trump wanted to "occupy" the Gaza Strip. She assumed he'd fallen for "fake news" before discovering the story was accurate.

"Hon, you're reading fake news. You've got to verify those things first," she recalled telling him, before adding, "Sure enough, I Google it, and it was real."

The talk show host and husband Justin Griffin have been married since 2021.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.