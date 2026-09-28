Ex-White House Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin's Husband 'Constantly Criticizes' Her in a 'Trump Voice'

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Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted her husband has a very specific way of getting under her skin. "My husband does a really good Trump impersonation, and he constantly criticizes me in a Trump voice," she said. Griffin made the comment during Friday's episode of The View.

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She Explained How the Impression Plays Out

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin said her husband impersonates Donald Trump to criticize her.

The segment was sparked by a clip from the "You're So Brave" podcast, which suggested women give their inner critic a man's name to make it easier to tune out. Griffin explained that her husband has done exactly that for her, using an impression of Donald Trump whenever he wants to needle her. "So I hear my — in my head, for the rest of my life, will hear our current president being like, 'She's so goofy. She's doing such a bad job right now,'" she said, before adding, "But you can take it less seriously!"

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Her Co-Hosts Said They Don't Relate

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin revealed she's had a different experience than people with an inner critic.

Not everyone at the table shared Griffin's experience with self-doubt. Sunny Hostin pushed back on the idea that she carries an inner critic at all, pointing to the scrutiny she already faces publicly. "I don't have this sort of negative self-talk going on in my head," Hostin said. "The world already tries to tell me what I can and cannot say, and what I can and cannot do. And as a Black woman in the United States, I don't have that sort of thing going on in my mind because I'm criticized constantly, and I have to — my average has to be excellent. So, I don't participate in that," she maintained.

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Griffin Has Been One of Trump's Foremost Critics

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin frequently ridicules Donald Trump's decisions and actions.

The former White House communications director has become one of the president's more consistent critics on the ABC panel. Earlier this week, she called Trump's short-lived press ban targeting several outlets "a complete self-own." "Donald Trump needs the media to thrive, to survive, and to get his message out there," argued the 37-year-old. Griffin took a similar tone toward his recent string of AI-generated social media posts. "It does feel like your weird uncle forwarded you a junk email with some sort of thing in it," she said.

Her Husband Has Been Featured in Her Commentary Before

Source: @ALYSSAFARAH/ INSTAGRAM Justin Griffin was the first to break the news to Alyssa Farah Griffin that Trump was planning to occupy Gaza.