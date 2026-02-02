or
Alyssa Milano Says She Hasn't 'Had a Panic Attack in Years' After Treating Perimenopause

image of Alyssa Milano
Source: mega

Alyssa Milano reveals she’s been panic-attack free for years after treating perimenopause.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Updated 6:56 p.m. ET

Alyssa Milano has spent much of her life in the public eye, but few knew she struggled with panic attacks for years.

Her anxiety, diagnosed in her 20s, only intensified during perimenopause — the transitional stage leading up to menopause that affects millions of women.

New Docuseries

image of Alyssa Milano appeared in 'Balance: A Perimenopause Journey' as executive producer and shared her own health experiences.
Source: mega

Alyssa Milano appeared in 'Balance: A Perimenopause Journey' as executive producer and shared her own health experiences.

Now, Milano is opening up about her journey in the new docuseries Balance: A Perimenopause Journey, which she helped produce.

"I haven't had a panic attack in years," Milano revealed to AARP’s Movies for Grownups, reflecting on how this stage of life has brought unexpected calm and clarity.

'A Whole New Person'

image of She addressed perimenopause symptoms and found relief through hormone replacement therapy.
Source: mega

She addressed perimenopause symptoms and found relief through hormone replacement therapy.

To combat her symptoms, Milano turned to hormone replacement therapy, taking progesterone, estrogen and testosterone under medical supervision.

"A week after starting HRT, I felt like a whole new person," she said.

Experts in the docuseries also stress the importance of lifestyle: weight-bearing exercise, a nutrient-rich diet, quality sleep and stress reduction all support women's health during perimenopause.

Alyssa Milano

Breaking the Silence on a Taboo Topic

image of Milano highlighted the challenges women face with brain fog, insomnia, and hot flashes.
Source: mega

Milano highlighted the challenges women face with brain fog, insomnia and hot flashes.

Perimenopause and menopause impact half of the population, yet they remain largely under-discussed. Milano hopes Balance will help change that, shedding light on a life stage that has long been shrouded in silence.

"This is really the first generation of women entering perimenopause with strong public voices, with economic power and with creative authority," she told AARP. "We're far less willing to disappear quietly."

Milano's symptoms began as early as age 41, after giving birth to her daughter.

She experienced brain fog, insomnia and hot flashes, but initial medical guidance left much to be desired. "You just had a baby; go for a hike, take a yoga class," she recalled.

Many women face similar challenges, with symptoms often dismissed as "normal aging" rather than treated with medical support.

Balance explores these realities through insights from more than 20 healthcare professionals, including OB-GYNs and menopause specialists.

'Come Into My Power'

image of The actress emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes, including exercise and diet, for midlife wellness.
Source: mega

The actress emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes, including exercise and diet, for midlife wellness.

For Milano, the benefits go beyond physical health. She's found creative fulfillment, rediscovered her love of dance, and even wrote a screenplay.

"I'm not sure that I would've had the confidence to do that had I not gone through menopause and come into my power," she shared.

She also enjoys newfound freedom in life. "Not worrying what other people think anymore is a huge bonus," Milano said.

Milano encourages women to watch Balance with friends and partners and to embrace this stage with an open mind.

"This isn't failure. It's a transition," she said. "Don't fear it. It's coming for you regardless, so you might as well enjoy it."

