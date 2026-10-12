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Summer House's Amanda Batula Shows Off Toned Figure in Bikini and Cuddles Up to Boyfriend West Wilson in Head-Turning Photos

pic of Amanda
Source: @AMANDABATULA/INSTAGRAM

She's sharing a glimpse of her relationship.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

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Amanda Batula is giving fans another glimpse into her life with West Wilson!

The Summer House star showed off her toned figure in a bikini before including a sweet photo with her boyfriend in a recent social media update.

In the swimsuit snap, Batula flaunted her physique while enjoying some downtime, putting her abs and long legs on display.

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Image of Batula's bikini photo caught fans' attention.
Source: @AMANDABATULA / INSTAGRAM

Batula's bikini photo caught fans' attention.

The reality star has never been shy about showing off her swimwear style, especially after launching her own swimsuit collection.

However, it wasn't only Batula's bikini photo that caught fans' attention.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the 35-year-old included a glimpse of Wilson, 31, as the couple continues to become more open about their relationship following months of drama surrounding their romance.

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The Two Are Still Going Strong

Image The duo began dating earlier this year.
Source: @AMANDABATULA / INSTAGRAM

The duo began dating earlier this year.

Batula's latest photo with Wilson comes as the stars have been spending more time together publicly.

Another playful photo showed Wilson sitting on top of Batula while the two waited at a train platform.

“Weenies and martinis,” Batula captioned the carousel.

On September 30, Wilson shared videos from their outing to Yankee Stadium, where they watched the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox during Game 2 of the MLB Wild Card round.

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Amanda Opened Up About Her Romance With West

Image of Amanda and West's relationship sparked plenty of controversy.
Source: @WESTLING.CONRAD/INSTAGRAM

Amanda and West's relationship sparked plenty of controversy.

Batula and Wilson's romance became one of the biggest storylines to come out of Summer House after the two transitioned from friends to something more following her separation from Kyle Cooke.

As OK! previously reported, Batula and Wilson's relationship sparked plenty of controversy, particularly because of Wilson's previous romantic history with their costar and Batula's good friend Ciara Miller.

Despite the scrutiny, Batula has been candid about how her relationship with Wilson has affected her.

“Hanging out with [West] and his friends brought out a side of me that I never thought I would see again,” she admitted during Summer House: The Aftermath.

Amanda Has Her Own Swimwear Line

Image of Amanda has turned her love of swimwear into a business.
Source: @AMANDABATULA / INSTAGRAM

Amanda has turned her love of swimwear into a business.

Batula seems more at ease these days after previously admitting the drama was talking a toll on her.

"Hi guys, I'll keep this short and sweet. I've obviously been MIA, but I wanted to come back on and say that I'm truly sorry to everyone I've disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I've reached out to individually," she wrote on social media in April.

"For the sake of my mental health, I'm going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy," the swimwear designer continued. "If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I'm not ignoring what's happened or what's unfolded."

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