Hot Pics! Amanda Batula's Stunning Transformation Over the Years
June 6 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
May 2012
Amanda Batula never runs out of stunning photos to share.
In a May 2012 selfie, the Summer House star flaunted her new hair color while wearing a simple graphic T-shirt.
"Ombré for the summerrrrr," she captioned the snap.
April 2014
Batula posed casually in front of a full-length mirror while wearing dress with striped and floral details. She styled her long, straight hair down, flaunting an effortless look.
"Mirror pics aren't my thing but this dress is too fabulous. 3rd time renting it 🙊 @rent_the_runway @emmacooklondon," she promoted in the caption.
April 2015
Showing off her natural beauty with minimal makeup, Batula captured a close-up bedroom selfie she shared in April 2015 while sporting a black tank top that emphasized her figure.
She shared, "Let's call this the I-was-too-drunk-to-wash-my-face-last-night-and-the-lighting-in-my-room-kicks-a---this-morning selfie | #sorryboutit #cèlfie."
January 2016
During her tropical escape to Orient Bay, Batula slipped into a barely-there strapless bikini top and striped bottoms. She completed the look with sunglasses, standing against the backdrop of the blue ocean while holding a fresh coconut drink.
"Shoutout to Jonas for giving me 3 more sunny days on da island | 🙃☀️🍤 #stmaarten #loco4coco #blizzard2016 #neverleaving," she captioned the upload.
May 2018
Batula looked fierce in a throwback selfie, donning a denim button-up top paired with bold red lipstick.
"Didn't know what to post. Then I realized I got my nose pierced 3 years ago today. So here's an old picture of me during my quarter life crisis after I cut 8 inches off my natural colored hair and put a metal hoop in my face," she shared with her followers. "Kinda digging the dark hair—do we dare go back to this @colleeneflaherty ???"
December 2020
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"Currently freezing my b--- off at my parents house which I guess is what happens when you have to pay for your own heat. Never thought I'd miss my hissing, banging, NYC radiator that I have no control of, being on full blast 24/7 so much. (This caption has nothing to do with this photo, I just felt like sharing something that no one but me probably even cares about. Happy Tuesday!)," she wrote alongside a beachside selfie.
October 2022
Batula was a total head turner during Andy's Legends Ball Red Carpet at BravoCon, wearing a vibrant pink dress with a side cutout and form-fitting silhouette. For her footwear, she ensured everything was in perfect harmony by opting for matching open-toed heeled sandals.
May 2023
Batula turned up the heat while lounging on a yacht in an eye-popping two-piece bikini. She looked relaxed as she held a glass of colorful cocktail, leaving fans buzzing over her enviable physique.
She joked in the caption, "In the state of New York it's actually illegal to go on a boat and not post about it on social media."
August 2023
The TV personality looked effortlessly gorgeous in an August 2023 post, which showed her wearing a strapless white top with a dramatic floral detail. She had followers swooning as her sleek updo gave an unobstructed view of her glowing complexion.
April 2024
The Bravo star was a stunner in a chic yellow off-the-shoulder dress in an April 2024 update.
"Filling up my feed and camera roll with photos of myself (and little moments of happiness)," she added in the caption.
February 2026
"Lately," Batula simply captioned a carousel of photos, which included a cozy indoor snap.