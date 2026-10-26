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Amanda Bynes Struggled With Playing Second Fiddle to Emma Stone in 'Easy A,' Director Claims

Split of 'Easy A'; Amanda Bynes.
Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Amanda Bynes reportedly struggled with playing second fiddle to Emma Stone in 'Easy A.'

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes reportedly had a hard time in a supporting role to Emma Stone's lead in 2010's Easy A.

The movie's director, Will Gluck, opened up about what it was like working with the Hairspray star on her last-ever film (to date) during a podcast appearance.

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Amanda Bynes Had a 'Tough' Time Playing Second Fiddle to Emma Stone

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Photo of Amanda Bynes didn't love being in a supporting role.
Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE

Amanda Bynes didn't love being in a supporting role.

Speaking to Jess Lucero on the "Plus One" podcast, Gluck explained how the process worked for Easy A.

"She didn't audition," he said of Bynes. "We met, though, beforehand. She was one of the few people who didn't audition on that movie. We met for a long time, and she was great on that set."

Stone played the lead in that film, which was her big break, something which Gluck felt was difficult for the She's the Man actress. "It was kind of tough for her because she was this huge star and then she had to play, like, a second banana to Em," he said. "But she was great."

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Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE
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Will Gluck Was 'Shocked' When Amanda Bynes Became Unwell

Photo of Will Gluck never anticipated Amanda Bynes' health struggles.
Source: JESS LUCERO/YOUTUBE

Will Gluck never anticipated Amanda Bynes' health struggles.

Not long after Easy A came out, Bynes very publicly struggled with her mental health and substance abuse, something which Gluck said he absolutely did not see coming.

"I was shocked," he told Lucero. "Actually her parents were on set too. I was shocked after all this happened and everyone said, 'Did you see anything?' Literally not at all. She was 100 percent a pro."

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Source: JESS LUCERO/YOUTUBE
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'Easy A' Was Amanda Bynes' Last Movie

Photo of 'Easy A' was Amanda Bynes' last movie to date.
Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE

'Easy A' was Amanda Bynes' last movie to date.

Bynes was a huge star from the late '90s up to 2010. She's also known for The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, Hairspray, She's the Man, What a Girl Wants and Sydney White.

Unfortunately for her fans, Easy A ended up being her last acting role before her mental health deteriorated.

Amanda Bynes' Mental Health Struggles

Photo of Amanda Bynes has faced many struggles.
Source: SNORLAX/MEGA

Amanda Bynes has faced many struggles.

From 2012 onwards, Bynes publicly struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse, culminating with her being placed under her parents' conservatorship in 2013. The arrangement ended in 2022.

At the time, a lawyer for the former actress' parents said in a statement, "Lynn is so proud of Amanda and the progress she has made and looks forward to having a mother-daughter relationship with Amanda outside of the conservatorship."

Since then, the former child star has tried her hand at a handful of different career paths, including going to school to become a manicurist, releasing original music and starting a line of handmade bags and accessories.

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